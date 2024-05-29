Open Menu

Minister Of Industry & Mineral Resources Visits Dutch Port Of Rotterdam

Faizan Hashmi Published May 29, 2024 | 11:50 AM

Amsterdam, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) The Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, Bandar Ibrahim Alkhorayef, paid a visit to the Dutch Port of Rotterdam, where he discussed with the port authority ways to enhance cooperation in logistics services.

They explored opportunities provided by the Kingdom in this sector, the role that the Kingdom can play as a strategic supplier of vital minerals, and how to enhance the flexibility of global supply chains, leveraging the Kingdom’s position as a bridge between East and West.

The meeting with port officials also explored avenues for enhancing cooperation with Dutch companies in various fields, including developing processing and recycling capabilities in both countries, benefiting from Dutch expertise and technology.

Additionally, discussions touched upon encouraging Dutch infrastructure investments for metal processing in the Kingdom to achieve the aspirations of both countries in developing this vital sector.

Alkhorayef reviewed the objectives of the National Industrial Development and Logistics Program (NIDLP), a program under Saudi Vision 2030, which focuses on investing in the Kingdom’s unique strategic location linking three continents and transforming it into a leading industrial power and global logistics center.

The minister also toured the port’s FutureLand area, where he was briefed on the various maritime services provided to ships and shipping companies, including towing, docking, repairs, shipbuilding, and ship supply.

