Ministry Of Interior Launches 'No Hajj Without A Permit' Mobile Exhibition In Madinah

Umer Jamshaid Published May 22, 2024 | 01:10 PM

Ministry of Interior launches 'No Hajj Without a Permit' mobile exhibition in Madinah

Madinah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) The Ministry of Interior is holding the mobile exhibition "No Hajj Without a Permit" in Madinah, between May 20 and 25, 2024, to raise awareness among the residents about safe and secure Hajj practices.

Visitors gain insights into the ministry's use of artificial intelligence to manage crowds during Hajj, but also get familiarized with the Makkah Route Initiative, which is part of the broader ?Pilgrim Experience Program, which falls under Saudi Vision 2030 and whose goal is to serve pilgrims.

This year, the initiative is being implemented for the sixth time at 11 airports in seven countries, facilitating the arrival of pilgrims.

Displays at the exhibition highlight the ministry's efforts to ensure the security and safety of visitors to the two holy mosques. Visitors learn about emergency reporting procedures through the unified security operations centers (911), as well as about the most prominent services offered on the Absher electronic platform.

