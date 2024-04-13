Open Menu

Missing Israeli Teen Found 'murdered' In West Bank: Netanyahu

Muhammad Irfan Published April 13, 2024 | 06:19 PM

Missing Israeli teen found 'murdered' in West Bank: Netanyahu

A missing Israeli teenager was found dead in the occupied West Bank on Saturday, in what Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called a "heinous murder"

Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2024) A missing Israeli teenager was found dead in the occupied West Bank on Saturday, in what Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called a "heinous murder".

The disappearance of 14-year-old Benjamin Achimeir on Friday sparked a huge manhunt and attacks on Palestinian villages.

"The heinous murder of the boy... is a serious crime," Netanyahu said in a statement.

Israeli forces "are in an intensive pursuit after the heinous murderers and all those who collaborated with them," he said.

Achimeir went missing early on Friday from the Malachi Hashalom outpost near the city of Ramallah.

His body was found nearby, the Israeli army and security forces said.

Hundreds of thousands of Israelis live in West Bank settlements considered illegal under international law.

The incident comes with tensions already high due to the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

Following Achimeir's disappearance, Israeli security forces and hundreds of volunteers formed a search party.

On Friday afternoon Jewish settlers who were part of the manhunt raided the village of Al-Mughayyir near Malachi Hashalom, according to an AFP reporter.

At least one person was killed and 25 wounded, the Palestinian health ministry said on Friday.

Overnight, the official Palestinian news agency reported that five Palestinians were injured in another settler attack in the Abu Falah village near Ramallah.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Murder Attack Prime Minister Army Gaza Bank Ramallah Jew All From

Recent Stories

Match officials announced for Pakistan vs New Zeal ..

Match officials announced for Pakistan vs New Zealand T20I series

12 minutes ago
 US troops head to region as fears grow of Gaza war ..

US troops head to region as fears grow of Gaza war's spread

12 minutes ago
 Adventure sports enthusiasts flick to Galiyat enjo ..

Adventure sports enthusiasts flick to Galiyat enjoying snow games amid rainy wea ..

12 minutes ago
 17 dacoits arrested, looted items,weapons recovere ..

17 dacoits arrested, looted items,weapons recovered

12 minutes ago
 Emerging teen powers Australia past Mexico into BJ ..

Emerging teen powers Australia past Mexico into BJK Cup finals

12 minutes ago
 Single-tier structure and high taxes: the recipe t ..

Single-tier structure and high taxes: the recipe to curb cigarette consumption

7 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 April 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 April 2024

9 hours ago
 Ohtani interpreter released after first court hear ..

Ohtani interpreter released after first court hearing

12 minutes ago
 Ohtani interpreter released after first court hear ..

Ohtani interpreter released after first court hearing

12 minutes ago
 Middle East tensions weigh on markets

Middle East tensions weigh on markets

12 minutes ago
 Market correction: Trump stock tumbles after buoya ..

Market correction: Trump stock tumbles after buoyant debut

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World