More than 4,000 scouts begin field survey of Mina, Arafat

MAKKAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) The participants in the public service camps held by the Saudi Arabian Boy Scouts Association started surveys in Mina and Arafat camps to collect information regarding pilgrim service companies, hospitality centers, and field service centers, as well as domestic pilgrims’ companies and government agencies in the Mina and Arafat camps.

The survey helps the scouts guide lost pilgrims, in cooperation with the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah employees.

Camp Chief Scout Nasser Al-Anzi said that more than 4,000 scouts participate in the survey process which takes place in three stages.

The first entails preparing the plan and survey program for the units in the Mina and Arafat areas, which is carried out in the morning and in the evening during the Hajj season, preparing the files of the units and specialists, reviewing field maps and slides, and updating them.

The second stage entails documenting field information gathered in electronic applications, then evaluating and matching it with the data of government institutions and service companies for foreign and domestic pilgrims.

The third stage involves issuing guidelines, general maps, and slides after verification and review.