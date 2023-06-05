UrduPoint.com

Moscow Says 2 Tu-95MS Missile Carriers Fly Over Neutral Waters Of Barents, Norwegian Seas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 05, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Moscow Says 2 Tu-95MS Missile Carriers Fly Over Neutral Waters of Barents, Norwegian Seas

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2023) Two Tu-95MS strategic missile carriers conducted a planned flight over the neutral waters of the Barents and Norwegian seas, they were escorted by MiG-31 aircraft, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"Two Tu-95MSs strategic missile carriers completed a planned flight in the airspace over the neutral waters of the Barents and Norwegian seas for about five hours.

Fighter escort was provided by the crews of the MiG-31 aircraft of the Air Force and Air Defense of the Northern Fleet. Long-range aviation pilots regularly fly over the neutral waters of the Arctic, the North Atlantic, the Black and Baltic Seas, and the Pacific Ocean," the ministry said in a statement.

All flights of aircraft of the Russian aerospace forces are carried out in strict accordance with international rules for the use of airspace, the statement added.

