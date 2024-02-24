Open Menu

Munir Akram Is Listed Among 14 Influential UN Diplomats, Officials By A Media Website

Muhammad Irfan Published February 24, 2024 | 08:30 PM

Munir Akram is listed among 14 influential UN diplomats, officials by a media website

NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) Pakistan's Ambassador to the United Nations, Munir Akram, is among 14 influential diplomats and officials at the U.N. who are featured in the "Power List" published by a noted news & analysis website, calling the Pakistani envoy a "heavy hitter."

The website called "International Intrigue" was founded in 2020 by two former Australian diplomats -- Helen Zhang and John Fowler -- who are now based in the United States. The news outlet regularly publishes articles on international and regional issues.

In introducing Ambassador Akram, the website said he is one of Pakistan's "influential" diplomats who is currently serving his second term at the U.N. in New York, after an earlier posting from 2002 to 2008. He also served for seven years as a permanent representative to the UN in Geneva.

It also referred to his stints as Pakistan’s ambassador to the EU and Japan, chairman of the Group of 77 (developing countries), plus a term as president of the UN’s key Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), "using the time to press his concept of a new international system for development finance."

Noting that his first stint as ambassador in New York (2002-08) coincided with Pakistan’s term on the Security Council, the website pointed out that Pakistan is now running unopposed for another term on the 15-member body (2025-26).

"So," it added, "assuming he’s still in the role, Akram will again represent Pakistan at what is arguably the world’s most important (and dysfunctional) table".

Ambassador Akram's introduction concluded with the remark: "He’s a heavy hitter who plays the system well, so you can bet the Council’s permanent members (Britain, China, France, Russia and the U.S.) will know he’s there."

Apart from the Pakistani envoy, other ambassadors named on the 'Power List' are Adonis Ayebare of Uganda, Lana Nusseibeh of UAE and Christian Wenaweser of Liechtenstein-- a total of only four from the 193 ambassadors serving at the UN. The rest are senior UN officials, an indication that one has to know the inside workings of the Organization to wield influence in it.

Among the UN officials listed are: Deputy Secretary-GeneralAmina Mohammed, a Nigerian national, Earle Courtenay Rattray, chef de cabinet to the UN secretary-general, and Rosemary DiCarlo, under-secretary-general for political affairs.

Related Topics

Pakistan World United Nations Russia China France UAE Courtenay Geneva New York Japan United States Uganda 2020 Christian From Cabinet

Recent Stories

PSL 9: Kings opt to bowl first against Qalandars

PSL 9: Kings opt to bowl first against Qalandars

1 hour ago
 PSL 2024 Match 10 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kin ..

PSL 2024 Match 10 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

2 hours ago
 Balochistan Assembly session on Wednesday

Balochistan Assembly session on Wednesday

4 hours ago
 realme is breaking the cap in the industry, 1 Note ..

Realme is breaking the cap in the industry, 1 Note 50 sold every 1.5 seconds

5 hours ago
 Traffic plan unveiled during PSL 9 matches in Kara ..

Traffic plan unveiled during PSL 9 matches in Karachi

6 hours ago
 Wakhri: Film on Qandeel Baloch’s life to be prem ..

Wakhri: Film on Qandeel Baloch’s life to be premiered in North America

6 hours ago
Pakistan Army, Royal Saudi Land Forces conduct joi ..

Pakistan Army, Royal Saudi Land Forces conduct joint military training exercise

6 hours ago
 Imran Khan’s plea against ECP contempt case tria ..

Imran Khan’s plea against ECP contempt case trial fixed for hearing

7 hours ago
 Pak, Iran reaffirm commitment to strengthen cooper ..

Pak, Iran reaffirm commitment to strengthen cooperation in diverse fields

9 hours ago
 Sindh newly elected MPAs take oath

Sindh newly elected MPAs take oath

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 February 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 February 2024

12 hours ago

More Stories From World