Munir Akram Is Listed Among 14 Influential UN Diplomats, Officials By A Media Website
Muhammad Irfan Published February 24, 2024 | 08:30 PM
NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) Pakistan's Ambassador to the United Nations, Munir Akram, is among 14 influential diplomats and officials at the U.N. who are featured in the "Power List" published by a noted news & analysis website, calling the Pakistani envoy a "heavy hitter."
The website called "International Intrigue" was founded in 2020 by two former Australian diplomats -- Helen Zhang and John Fowler -- who are now based in the United States. The news outlet regularly publishes articles on international and regional issues.
In introducing Ambassador Akram, the website said he is one of Pakistan's "influential" diplomats who is currently serving his second term at the U.N. in New York, after an earlier posting from 2002 to 2008. He also served for seven years as a permanent representative to the UN in Geneva.
It also referred to his stints as Pakistan’s ambassador to the EU and Japan, chairman of the Group of 77 (developing countries), plus a term as president of the UN’s key Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), "using the time to press his concept of a new international system for development finance."
Noting that his first stint as ambassador in New York (2002-08) coincided with Pakistan’s term on the Security Council, the website pointed out that Pakistan is now running unopposed for another term on the 15-member body (2025-26).
"So," it added, "assuming he’s still in the role, Akram will again represent Pakistan at what is arguably the world’s most important (and dysfunctional) table".
Ambassador Akram's introduction concluded with the remark: "He’s a heavy hitter who plays the system well, so you can bet the Council’s permanent members (Britain, China, France, Russia and the U.S.) will know he’s there."
Apart from the Pakistani envoy, other ambassadors named on the 'Power List' are Adonis Ayebare of Uganda, Lana Nusseibeh of UAE and Christian Wenaweser of Liechtenstein-- a total of only four from the 193 ambassadors serving at the UN. The rest are senior UN officials, an indication that one has to know the inside workings of the Organization to wield influence in it.
Among the UN officials listed are: Deputy Secretary-GeneralAmina Mohammed, a Nigerian national, Earle Courtenay Rattray, chef de cabinet to the UN secretary-general, and Rosemary DiCarlo, under-secretary-general for political affairs.
Recent Stories
PSL 9: Kings opt to bowl first against Qalandars
PSL 2024 Match 10 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Wi ..
Balochistan Assembly session on Wednesday
Realme is breaking the cap in the industry, 1 Note 50 sold every 1.5 seconds
Traffic plan unveiled during PSL 9 matches in Karachi
Wakhri: Film on Qandeel Baloch’s life to be premiered in North America
Pakistan Army, Royal Saudi Land Forces conduct joint military training exercise
Imran Khan’s plea against ECP contempt case trial fixed for hearing
Pak, Iran reaffirm commitment to strengthen cooperation in diverse fields
Sindh newly elected MPAs take oath
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 February 2024
More Stories From World
-
Fears over Russia's 'ghost fleet' bypassing oil sanctions3 hours ago
-
England's Bashir takes four wickets to hurt India in 4th Test4 hours ago
-
France, Poland lead new wave of European farmer anger4 hours ago
-
South Africa's ANC kicks off election season4 hours ago
-
Cricket: India v England 4th Test scoreboard4 hours ago
-
England's Bashir takes three wickets to rattle India in 4th Test4 hours ago
-
Golf: LPGA Thailand scores4 hours ago
-
Ceasefire along LoC in disputed Kashmir is holding: UN official4 hours ago
-
Lupita Nyong'o to crown winners at 74th Berlin film festival4 hours ago
-
'Don't lose heart': NATO chief tells Ukraine, allies5 hours ago
-
One killed in apartment fire in Singapore6 hours ago
-
Sri Lanka extends demining body's tenure for landmine free nation6 hours ago