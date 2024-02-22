Napoli V Barcelona Champions League Starting Line-ups
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 22, 2024 | 12:20 AM
Naples, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) Starting line-ups for the Champions League last 16, first leg between Napoli and Barcelona at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Naples on Wednesday (kick-off 2000 GMT):
Napoli (4-3-3)
Alex Meret; Giovanni Di Lorenzo (capt), Amir Rrahmani, Juan Jesus, Mathias Olivera; Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Stanislav Lobotka, Jens Cajuste; Matteo Politano, Victor Osimhen, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
Coach: Francesco Calzona (ITA)
Barcelona (4-3-3)
Marc-Andre Ter Stegen; Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo, Inigo Martinez, Joao Cancelo; Frenkie de Jong, Andreas Christensen, Ilkay Gundogan; Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski, Pedri
Coach: Xavi (ESP)
Referee: Felix Zwayer (GER)
Recent Stories
Afghanistan win three-run thriller, but Sri Lanka take T20 series
Caretaker Minister for National Food Security and Research Dr Kausar Abdullah Ma ..
AJK observes Mother Language Day
Australian High Commissioner calls on Maryam Nawaz
AJK PM forms a committee for transparent purchase of medicines for public sector ..
Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq urges UN to take measure ..
'It's frightening': YouTubers split over OpenAI's video tool Sora
Caretaker CM Punjab visits stadium to watch PSL
Commercial spaceship set for lunar touchdown, in test for US industry
Lahore Literary Festival to start from 23rd
Swiatek downs Svitolina in Dubai, Gauff reaches quarter-finals
Tennis: WTA Dubai Open results
More Stories From World
-
Tennis: WTA Dubai Open results - collated4 minutes ago
-
Verstappen dominates testing as Wolff says Horner probe 'issue for all F1'4 minutes ago
-
Fan protests torpedo billion-euro Bundesliga investor deal14 minutes ago
-
'It's frightening': YouTubers split over OpenAI's video tool Sora50 minutes ago
-
UN calls Gaza's humanitarian situation 'inhumane'; people 'hanging by a thread'1 hour ago
-
Two dead, two hurt in Dutch bridge accident1 hour ago
-
Senegal candidates decry delay in setting new poll date1 hour ago
-
EU answers telecom industry's call for sector overhaul1 hour ago
-
Indigenous Colombians fret as sacred mountain glaciers melt1 hour ago
-
China, India hold 21st Corps Commanders level meeting1 hour ago
-
Gaza, Ukraine loom large as G20 foreign ministers meet2 hours ago
-
UNSC must take action to push for a ceasefire in Gaza: Chinese spokesperson3 hours ago