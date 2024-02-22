Napoli v Barcelona Champions League starting line-ups

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Naples, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) Starting line-ups for the Champions League last 16, first leg between Napoli and Barcelona at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Naples on Wednesday (kick-off 2000 GMT):

Napoli (4-3-3)

Alex Meret; Giovanni Di Lorenzo (capt), Amir Rrahmani, Juan Jesus, Mathias Olivera; Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Stanislav Lobotka, Jens Cajuste; Matteo Politano, Victor Osimhen, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Coach: Francesco Calzona (ITA)

Barcelona (4-3-3)

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen; Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo, Inigo Martinez, Joao Cancelo; Frenkie de Jong, Andreas Christensen, Ilkay Gundogan; Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski, Pedri

Coach: Xavi (ESP)

Referee: Felix Zwayer (GER)