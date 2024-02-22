Open Menu

Napoli V Barcelona Champions League Starting Line-ups

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 22, 2024 | 12:20 AM

Napoli v Barcelona Champions League starting line-ups

Naples, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) Starting line-ups for the Champions League last 16, first leg between Napoli and Barcelona at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Naples on Wednesday (kick-off 2000 GMT):

Napoli (4-3-3)

Alex Meret; Giovanni Di Lorenzo (capt), Amir Rrahmani, Juan Jesus, Mathias Olivera; Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Stanislav Lobotka, Jens Cajuste; Matteo Politano, Victor Osimhen, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Coach: Francesco Calzona (ITA)

Barcelona (4-3-3)

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen; Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo, Inigo Martinez, Joao Cancelo; Frenkie de Jong, Andreas Christensen, Ilkay Gundogan; Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski, Pedri

Coach: Xavi (ESP)

Referee: Felix Zwayer (GER)

Related Topics

Naples Ita Barcelona Coach

Recent Stories

Afghanistan win three-run thriller, but Sri Lanka ..

Afghanistan win three-run thriller, but Sri Lanka take T20 series

31 minutes ago
 Caretaker Minister for National Food Security and ..

Caretaker Minister for National Food Security and Research Dr Kausar Abdullah Ma ..

31 minutes ago
 AJK observes Mother Language Day

AJK observes Mother Language Day

42 minutes ago
 Australian High Commissioner calls on Maryam Nawaz

Australian High Commissioner calls on Maryam Nawaz

42 minutes ago
 AJK PM forms a committee for transparent purchase ..

AJK PM forms a committee for transparent purchase of medicines for public sector ..

42 minutes ago
 Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar u ..

Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq urges UN to take measure ..

50 minutes ago
'It's frightening': YouTubers split over OpenAI's ..

'It's frightening': YouTubers split over OpenAI's video tool Sora

50 minutes ago
 Caretaker CM Punjab visits stadium to watch PSL

Caretaker CM Punjab visits stadium to watch PSL

49 minutes ago
 Commercial spaceship set for lunar touchdown, in t ..

Commercial spaceship set for lunar touchdown, in test for US industry

1 hour ago
 Lahore Literary Festival to start from 23rd

Lahore Literary Festival to start from 23rd

1 hour ago
 Swiatek downs Svitolina in Dubai, Gauff reaches qu ..

Swiatek downs Svitolina in Dubai, Gauff reaches quarter-finals

1 hour ago
 Tennis: WTA Dubai Open results

Tennis: WTA Dubai Open results

1 hour ago

More Stories From World