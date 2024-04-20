NATO Must Choose 'whether We Indeed Are Allies': Zelensky
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 20, 2024 | 02:10 AM
Dnipro, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) NATO must decide if it is Kyiv's ally, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday, urging defence ministers from the bloc's member states to step up arms deliveries to his struggling forces.
His appeal to Western partners to provide at least seven more air defence systems came hours after Russia launched a wave of fatal drone and missile attacks across the country.
A barrage in Ukraine's eastern Dnipropetrovsk region killed at least eight people, including two children. But Ukraine said it had downed one of the long-range Russian bombers that launched the missiles for the first time.
"Our sky must become safe again," Zelensky told a gathering of NATO defence ministers via video link.
"It depends fully on your choice," he said, telling the meeting in Brussels that their alliance faced a choice over "whether we indeed are allies".
Comparing Western efforts to defend Israel from Iran's recent aerial attacks to Ukraine's situation, Zelensky argued more could be done to help Kyiv fend off Russian bombardments.
Recent Stories
Tennis: ATP Barcelona Open results - 1st update
Swiatek's perfect 10 in Stuttgart as Vondrousova stuns Sabalenka
Arandu's roads closed due to flooding
Oil tanker catches fire in Islamabad’s Blue Area
Pakistan committed to ensure safety of foreign nationals: FO
Tennis: WTA Stuttgart results - 1st update
Four passengers injured as train hit an empty vehicle
Over- speeding bus crushed to death two bike riders
Turkey's Freedom Flotilla ready to set sail for Gaza
French teen dies from heart failure after knife attack near school
Iranians appear unfazed by Isfahan blasts
UAF celebrates Int'l Chinese Language Day
More Stories From World
-
Togo lawmakers approve contested political reform12 minutes ago
-
US House to vote on Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan aid package13 minutes ago
-
Calls for calm after reported Israeli strike on Iran42 minutes ago
-
IMF calls on EU to deepen single market integration to boost growth43 minutes ago
-
Second Ecuadoran mayor killed ahead of anti-crime referendum: police43 minutes ago
-
Oil, gas drilling blocked in Alaska wilds as Biden seeks green cred2 hours ago
-
Man sets self on fire outside Trump trial2 hours ago
-
Turkey's Freedom Flotilla ready to set sail for Gaza3 hours ago
-
French teen dies from heart failure after knife attack near school3 hours ago
-
Iranians appear unfazed by Isfahan blasts3 hours ago
-
Ecuador mayor killed ahead of anti-crime referendum: police3 hours ago
-
Croatia top court bars president from becoming next PM3 hours ago