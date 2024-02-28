Navalny's Funeral Set For Friday In Moscow
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 28, 2024 | 05:30 PM
Warsaw, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny's funeral is planned for Friday in a Moscow church, his allies said two weeks after his shock death in an Arctic prison.
Authorities resisted handing Navalny's body to his family for eight days, in what his team said was an attempt to "cover" up who was responsible for his death and prevent a public burial.
His widow Yulia Navalnaya said she feared her husband's funeral could be disrupted by arrests.
"I'm not sure yet whether it will be peaceful or whether the police will arrest those who have come to say goodbye to my husband," Navalnaya told the European Parliament.
Recent Stories
COAS underscores need for nationwide consensus on curbing intolerance
PML-N parliamentary party, allies set to meet today
Punjab CM lauds Professor Mary Stiasny’s efforts for providing quality educati ..
Imran, Asad and others acquitted in cases related to vandalism
Caretaker Info Minister reviews arrangements for inaugural session of NA
Newly-elected KP members take oath today
Missing Baloch Students Case: PM Kakar appears before IHC
Moody's maintains Pakistan's rating amidst high political risks
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to further enhance defence ties
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 February 2024
US stock markets drift lower on disappointing economic data
More Stories From World
-
Taiwan students can apply for mainland universities from March 19 minutes ago
-
Zelensky meets Balkan leaders, seeking support, weapons flowing to Kyiv9 minutes ago
-
Prince Harry loses case against UK govt over security10 minutes ago
-
Prince Harry loses case against UK govt over security10 minutes ago
-
Industry Minister launches strategy, academy for developing Human Capability at HCI conference10 minutes ago
-
N.Ireland amnesty law breaches human rights law: UK court10 minutes ago
-
Construction of Abu Bakr Al-Siddiq Tunnel in King Salman Park completed20 minutes ago
-
Chinese trade promotion council ready to enhance communication with U.S. Chamber of Commerce20 minutes ago
-
Burkina's stuntman biker, 72, reignites road safety debate30 minutes ago
-
Trump reelection casts shadow over WTO meeting50 minutes ago
-
5.4-magnitude quake hits Macquarie Island region50 minutes ago
-
Trump reelection casts shadow over WTO meeting50 minutes ago