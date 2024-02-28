(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Warsaw, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny's funeral is planned for Friday in a Moscow church, his allies said two weeks after his shock death in an Arctic prison.

Authorities resisted handing Navalny's body to his family for eight days, in what his team said was an attempt to "cover" up who was responsible for his death and prevent a public burial.

His widow Yulia Navalnaya said she feared her husband's funeral could be disrupted by arrests.

"I'm not sure yet whether it will be peaceful or whether the police will arrest those who have come to say goodbye to my husband," Navalnaya told the European Parliament.