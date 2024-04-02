NE China ports handle record high China-Europe freight train trips in Q1

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HARBIN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) Northeast China's ports of Manzhouli, Suifenhe and Tongjiang Railway Port, have seen over 1,400 China-Europe freight train trips in the first quarter of this year, according to the China Railway Harbin Group Co., Ltd.

During the period, the three ports on the eastern corridor of the China-Europe freight train service, handled 1,443 China-Europe freight train trips with 151,000 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) of goods, hitting record highs for the same period in history, and up by 7.

6 percent and 6.9 percent year on year, respectively.

During the first quarter, a direct train route linking the Manzhouli port with the Netherlands was launched.

The eastern corridor of the China-Europe freight train service links over 60 Chinese cities with 14 European countries, transporting goods including mechanical and electrical products, grocery products, and agricultural produces.

The China-Europe freight train service has three main corridors, namely western, eastern, and middle corridors.