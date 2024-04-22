Nelly Korda Takes Chevron Title For LPGA Record-tying Fifth Win In A Row
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 22, 2024 | 08:00 AM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) World number one Nelly Korda matched an LPGA record with her fifth consecutive victory on Sunday, winning the Chevron Championship for her second major crown and 13th career tour title.
The two-stroke triumph over Sweden's Maja Stark stretched Korda's season win streak to five titles in five starts to equal the LPGA record set by American Nancy Lopez in 1978 and matched by Sweden's Annika Sorenstam from 2004-05.
The 25-year-old American fired a three-under par 69 in the final round to finish on 13-under 275 after 72 holes at Carlton Woods in suburban Houston to claim the $1.
2 million top prize in the first women's major tournament of the season.
Stark was second on 277 after a closing 69 followed by American Lauren Coughlin and Canada's Brooke Henderson sharing third on 278 and South Korean Ryu Hae-ran fifth on 279 after closing on 74.
Korda, the daughter of former Czech tennis star Petr Korda, won her only prior major crown at the 2021 Women's PGA Championship while also capturing a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics.
This year, Korda also won January's Drive On Championship, last month's Seri Pak and Ford championships and the LPGA Match Play earlier this month.
Recent Stories
FED increase on cigarette a must to check rising consumption
Pakistan set 179-run target for Kiwis in 3rd T20I match
Nida reaches 100-wicket milestone but West Indies snatch dramatic last-ball vict ..
Iranian President to arrive in Islamabad tomorrow
Ihsanullah's injury: PCB constitutes independent medical board
By-elections: Counting of votes for 21 National, provincial assemblies' seats c ..
Itel celebrates launch of S24—a new brand identity
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2024
Football: English Premier League results
Pak vs NZ: Rizwan breaks Babar Azam and Virat Kohlis’ record
Football: Spanish La Liga results
More Stories From World
-
Pakistan backs UN´s FAO in forming a facility to ensure food security2 hours ago
-
Landslide win for pro-China leader's party in Maldives vote3 hours ago
-
Landslide win for pro-China leader's party in Maldives vote6 hours ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga table6 hours ago
-
Brazil's Bolsonaro hails Musk's 'courage' over freedom of speech6 hours ago
-
Pakistan says it backs a UN agency in forming a facility to boost efforts to ensure food security7 hours ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga results - collated7 hours ago
-
Ducksch doubles up as Bremen sink Stuttgart8 hours ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table8 hours ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga results8 hours ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 results8 hours ago
-
Pakistan vs New Zealand third Twenty20 international scores8 hours ago