New Kazakh Foreign Minister To Pay First Official Visit To Russia On Tuesday - Astana

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 10, 2023 | 03:50 PM

New Kazakh Foreign Minister to Pay First Official Visit to Russia on Tuesday - Astana

ASTANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2023) Kazakhstan's newly-appointed deputy prime minister and foreign minister, Murat Nurtleu, will pay his first official visit to Russia on April 11, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

On April 3, Nurtleu, the former head of the Kazakh presidential administration, was appointed the country's foreign minister by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

"On April 11, 2023, Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu will pay an official visit to the Russian Federation at the invitation of the Russian side," the ministry said.

This will be Nurtleu's first official foreign visit following his appointment last week, the foreign ministry said, adding that he will meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov.

The officials will discuss Russian-Kazakh bilateral relations, trade and economic cooperation as well as regional and global developments, according to the press release.

More Stories From World

