UrduPoint.com

New US NDAA Extends Pacific Deterrence Initiative With $11.5Bln In Investments - Document

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 07, 2022 | 09:30 AM

New US NDAA Extends Pacific Deterrence Initiative With $11.5Bln in Investments - Document

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2022) The new National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for the fiscal year 2023, agreed upon by the House and Senate Armed Services Committees on Tuesday, extends the Pacific Deterrence Initiative (PDI) through the next fiscal year with some $11.5 billion in support investments and authorizes an additional $1 billion for the US Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM), according to the released document.

"Extends the Pacific Deterrence Initiative (PDI) through fiscal year 2023, identifies approximately $11.

5 billion of investments in support of PDI objectives, and authorizes approximately an additional $1 billion to address unfunded requirements identified by the Commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM)," the text of the document read.

The document also stipulates "support for the U.S. defense relationship with Taiwan, requires additional measures to improve readiness related to Taiwan, and supports the use of joint military exercises with Taiwan, including the 2024 Rim of the Pacific exercise."

Related Topics

Senate Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 December 2022

8 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 7th Dec ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 7th December 2022

13 minutes ago
 Morocco's win in FIFA WC thriller delights Preside ..

Morocco's win in FIFA WC thriller delights President, PM

9 hours ago
 Two people shot dead

Two people shot dead

9 hours ago
 PTI fighting for personal interests in country: Sa ..

PTI fighting for personal interests in country: Sardar Ayaz Sadiq

9 hours ago
 Portugal v Switzerland World Cup starting line-ups ..

Portugal v Switzerland World Cup starting line-ups

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.