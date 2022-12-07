New US NDAA Extends Pacific Deterrence Initiative With $11.5Bln in Investments - Document

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2022) The new National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for the fiscal year 2023, agreed upon by the House and Senate Armed Services Committees on Tuesday, extends the Pacific Deterrence Initiative (PDI) through the next fiscal year with some $11.5 billion in support investments and authorizes an additional $1 billion for the US Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM), according to the released document.

"Extends the Pacific Deterrence Initiative (PDI) through fiscal year 2023, identifies approximately $11.

5 billion of investments in support of PDI objectives, and authorizes approximately an additional $1 billion to address unfunded requirements identified by the Commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM)," the text of the document read.

The document also stipulates "support for the U.S. defense relationship with Taiwan, requires additional measures to improve readiness related to Taiwan, and supports the use of joint military exercises with Taiwan, including the 2024 Rim of the Pacific exercise."