Open Menu

New Zealand Needs To Boost Food, Fiber Sector To Support Ageing Population, Experts Say

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 17, 2024 | 01:00 PM

New Zealand needs to boost food, fiber sector to support ageing population, experts say

WELLINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) New Zealand must earn more from food and fiber sector exports to maintain current living standards in the years ahead to support an ageing population that placed increased strain on the country's public services, experts have said.

A discussion paper published on Tuesday called for "investment and policies that do not demand immediate results" to boost productivity in New Zealand's food and fiber sector, which includes agriculture, horticulture, forestry, fishing and associated processing, accounting for 80 percent of New Zealand's goods exports and one of the main sources of income and tax revenue that fund public services.

However, Peter Davis, chair of the Helen Clark Foundation, which commissioned the discussion paper with the New Zealand Institute of Economic Research, said the sector needs to earn more.

"This country faces a key challenge in providing an ageing population with the quality healthcare, education and superannuation New Zealanders rightly expect," Davis said.

But the paper's authors Todd Krieble and Bill Kaye-Blake warned that many New Zealand firms do not have the skills and scale necessary to compete effectively in unforgiving global markets.

Pathways suggested by the paper include developing a more skilled workforce; consumer-driven marketing and product development; better investment, especially in processing; improving management and governance; and strategic collaboration to create scale and larger investment pools.

"The sector's challenges, especially in processing, have existed for decades and the underlying issues are not amenable to quick fixes," it said.

Related Topics

Exports Education Agriculture Market From New Zealand

Recent Stories

US lauds Pakistan’s economic reforms amidst chal ..

US lauds Pakistan’s economic reforms amidst challenges

59 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 April 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 April 2024

4 hours ago
 Venezuela shuts Ecuador diplomatic missions over r ..

Venezuela shuts Ecuador diplomatic missions over raid

13 hours ago
 France and Germany will slow eurozone down: IMF

France and Germany will slow eurozone down: IMF

13 hours ago
 UN to launch $2.8 bn global appeal for Gaza, West ..

UN to launch $2.8 bn global appeal for Gaza, West Bank

13 hours ago
COAS, Saudi FM discuss bilateral cooperation in va ..

COAS, Saudi FM discuss bilateral cooperation in various sectors

13 hours ago
 Big industry grows by 0.06 % in February 2024

Big industry grows by 0.06 % in February 2024

13 hours ago
 PTI's plan to destroy national economy has failed: ..

PTI's plan to destroy national economy has failed: Senator Talal Chaudhry

13 hours ago
 Fire at Copenhagen landmark 'under control'

Fire at Copenhagen landmark 'under control'

14 hours ago
 Hub rally on April 28

Hub rally on April 28

14 hours ago
 Saudi delegation's visit to usher in new era of cl ..

Saudi delegation's visit to usher in new era of close cooperation: Prime Ministe ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From World