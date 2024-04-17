New Zealand Needs To Boost Food, Fiber Sector To Support Ageing Population, Experts Say
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 17, 2024 | 01:00 PM
WELLINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) New Zealand must earn more from food and fiber sector exports to maintain current living standards in the years ahead to support an ageing population that placed increased strain on the country's public services, experts have said.
A discussion paper published on Tuesday called for "investment and policies that do not demand immediate results" to boost productivity in New Zealand's food and fiber sector, which includes agriculture, horticulture, forestry, fishing and associated processing, accounting for 80 percent of New Zealand's goods exports and one of the main sources of income and tax revenue that fund public services.
However, Peter Davis, chair of the Helen Clark Foundation, which commissioned the discussion paper with the New Zealand Institute of Economic Research, said the sector needs to earn more.
"This country faces a key challenge in providing an ageing population with the quality healthcare, education and superannuation New Zealanders rightly expect," Davis said.
But the paper's authors Todd Krieble and Bill Kaye-Blake warned that many New Zealand firms do not have the skills and scale necessary to compete effectively in unforgiving global markets.
Pathways suggested by the paper include developing a more skilled workforce; consumer-driven marketing and product development; better investment, especially in processing; improving management and governance; and strategic collaboration to create scale and larger investment pools.
"The sector's challenges, especially in processing, have existed for decades and the underlying issues are not amenable to quick fixes," it said.
Recent Stories
US lauds Pakistan’s economic reforms amidst challenges
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 April 2024
Venezuela shuts Ecuador diplomatic missions over raid
France and Germany will slow eurozone down: IMF
UN to launch $2.8 bn global appeal for Gaza, West Bank
COAS, Saudi FM discuss bilateral cooperation in various sectors
Big industry grows by 0.06 % in February 2024
PTI's plan to destroy national economy has failed: Senator Talal Chaudhry
Fire at Copenhagen landmark 'under control'
Hub rally on April 28
Saudi delegation's visit to usher in new era of close cooperation: Prime Ministe ..
More Stories From World
-
UK inflation slows less than expected12 minutes ago
-
Classic Peking Opera films set for screening in Beijing12 minutes ago
-
New Godzilla x Kong film continues to top Chinese box office12 minutes ago
-
French far right gets youthful vibe with 28-year-old leader12 minutes ago
-
Uganda lacks certified football stadiums to host international matches: official22 minutes ago
-
Digital 'sleuths' fuel misinformation after Iran strikes22 minutes ago
-
Biden blasts Trump on trip to childhood home32 minutes ago
-
Gaza's historic treasures saved by 'irony of history'32 minutes ago
-
China's overnight Shibor interbank rate increases Wednesday32 minutes ago
-
Strengthening development cooperation with Pakistan top priority: Luo Zhaohui42 minutes ago
-
IOC launches Paris 2024 official mobile game42 minutes ago
-
China prepares to launch Shenzhou-18 crewed spaceship52 minutes ago