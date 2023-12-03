Open Menu

Newcastle Inflict More Misery On Man Utd, Arsenal Extend Premier League Lead

Published December 03, 2023

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2023) Newcastle inflicted a sixth Premier League defeat of the season on Manchester United as Arsenal beat Wolves 2-1 on Saturday to extend their lead at the top to four points.

Anthony Gordon scored the only goal at St James' Park to lift Newcastle up to fifth in the table and within two points of the top four.

By contrast, United slip to seventh and are still to beat any side in the top nine of the Premier League this season.

Eddie Howe's men deserved to win by a bigger margin despite missing 11 first-team players due to injury or suspension and losing goalkeeper Nick Pope late on to a shoulder problem.

Kieran Trippier's free-kick came back off the underside of the bar and Alexander Isak's effort was deflected inches wide before the break.

Gordon finally made the breakthrough 10 minutes into the second period when he was picked out by Trippier to convert at the back post.

More Stories From World