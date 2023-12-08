Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published December 08, 2023 | 11:30 AM

NFL: Results and standings

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) results and standings in the National Football League on Thursday:

New England 21 Pittsburgh 18

Playing Sunday

Tampa Bay at Atlanta

Detroit at Chicago

Indianapolis at Cincinnati

Jacksonville at Cleveland

Carolina at New Orleans

Houston at New York Jets

Los Angeles Rams at Baltimore

Minnesota at Las Vegas

Seattle at San Francisco

Buffalo at Kansas City

Denver at Los Angeles Chargers

Philadelphia at Dallas

Playing Monday

Tennessee at Miami

Green Bay at New York Giants

Standings (w l t pct pf pa)

American Football Conference

East

Miami 9 3 0 .750 384 266

Buffalo 6 6 0 .500 328 227

N.Y. Jets 4 8 0 .333 171 251

New England 3 10 0 .231 169 272

North

Baltimore 9 3 0 .750 324 187

Pittsburgh 7 6 0 .538 210 250

Cincinnati 6 6 0 .500 246 273

South

Jacksonville 8 4 0 .

667 285 259

Indianapolis 7 5 0 .583 300 296

Houston 7 5 0 .583 281 249

Tennessee 4 8 0 .333 213 255

West

Kansas City 8 4 0 .667 275 208

Denver 6 6 0 .500 263 302

L.A. Chargers 5 7 0 .417 275 258

Las Vegas 5 7 0 .417 202 256

National Football Conference

East

Philadelphia 10 2 0 .833 329 288

Dallas 9 3 0 .750 388 220

N.Y. Giants 4 8 0 .333 159 292

Washington 4 9 0 .308 261 395

North

Detroit 9 3 0 .750 327 286

Minnesota 6 6 0 .500 263 242

Green Bay 6 6 0 .500 258 243

Chicago 4 8 0 .333 242 296

South

Atlanta 6 6 0 .500 226 240

Tampa Bay 5 7 0 .417 233 245

New Orleans 5 7 0 .417 257 255

Carolina 1 11 0 .083 191 313

West

San Francisco 9 3 0 .750 352 189

L.A. Rams 6 6 0 .500 268 253

Seattle 6 6 0 .500 264 290

Arizona 3 10 0 .231 230 331

