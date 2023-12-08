NFL: Results And Standings
Umer Jamshaid Published December 08, 2023 | 11:30 AM
New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) results and standings in the National Football League on Thursday:
New England 21 Pittsburgh 18
Playing Sunday
Tampa Bay at Atlanta
Detroit at Chicago
Indianapolis at Cincinnati
Jacksonville at Cleveland
Carolina at New Orleans
Los Angeles Rams at Baltimore
Minnesota at Las Vegas
Buffalo at Kansas City
Denver at Los Angeles Chargers
Philadelphia at Dallas
Playing Monday
Tennessee at Miami
Standings (w l t pct pf pa)
American Football Conference
East
Miami 9 3 0 .750 384 266
Buffalo 6 6 0 .500 328 227
N.Y. Jets 4 8 0 .333 171 251
New England 3 10 0 .231 169 272
North
Baltimore 9 3 0 .750 324 187
Pittsburgh 7 6 0 .538 210 250
Cincinnati 6 6 0 .500 246 273
South
Jacksonville 8 4 0 .
667 285 259
Indianapolis 7 5 0 .583 300 296
Houston 7 5 0 .583 281 249
Tennessee 4 8 0 .333 213 255
West
Kansas City 8 4 0 .667 275 208
Denver 6 6 0 .500 263 302
L.A. Chargers 5 7 0 .417 275 258
Las Vegas 5 7 0 .417 202 256
National Football Conference
East
Philadelphia 10 2 0 .833 329 288
Dallas 9 3 0 .750 388 220
N.Y. Giants 4 8 0 .333 159 292
Washington 4 9 0 .308 261 395
North
Detroit 9 3 0 .750 327 286
Minnesota 6 6 0 .500 263 242
Green Bay 6 6 0 .500 258 243
Chicago 4 8 0 .333 242 296
South
Atlanta 6 6 0 .500 226 240
Tampa Bay 5 7 0 .417 233 245
New Orleans 5 7 0 .417 257 255
Carolina 1 11 0 .083 191 313
West
San Francisco 9 3 0 .750 352 189
L.A. Rams 6 6 0 .500 268 253
Seattle 6 6 0 .500 264 290
Arizona 3 10 0 .231 230 331