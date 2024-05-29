Open Menu

NKorea Confirms Trash Sent To South, Mocks Seoul For 'fuss'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 29, 2024 | 11:33 PM

NKorea confirms trash sent to South, mocks Seoul for 'fuss'

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's powerful sister on Wednesday mocked the "goblins of liberal democracy" in Seoul for complaining about balloons of waste apparently including faeces sent over the border, and pledged more could follow

South Korean media shared photographs of exploded white balloons bearing garbage bags full of trash and what appeared to be excrement, after Seoul's military blasted Pyongyang for the "low class" stunt.

South Korean media shared photographs of exploded white balloons bearing garbage bags full of trash and what appeared to be excrement, after Seoul's military blasted Pyongyang for the "low class" stunt.

The North had warned over the weekend that it would shower border areas in "mounds of wastepaper and filth" to punish Seoul.

Kim Yo Jong -- who is the leader's sister and one of his regime's key spokespeople -- confirmed that "a large amount of waste paper and rubbish" was "scattered in the border and deep areas" of South Korea, beginning late Tuesday.

"We have tried something they have always been doing, but I cannot understand why they are making a fuss as if they were hit by (a) shower of bullets," she said in a statement carried late Wednesday by the official Korean Central news Agency.

Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said that "unidentified objects believed to be North Korean propaganda leaflets have been identified in the Gyeonggi-Gangwon border area and the military is taking action".

"Citizens should refrain from outdoor activities, do not come into contact with any unknown objects, and report them to the nearest military base or police," it said in a statement sent to AFP, adding that the North's actions "clearly violate international laws".

