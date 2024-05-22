Norway, Ireland, Spain Say Will Recognise Palestinian State
Sumaira FH Published May 22, 2024 | 02:20 PM
Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) Norway, Ireland and Spain announced on Wednesday that they will recognise a Palestinian state from May 28, sparking delight from Palestinian leaders and fury from Israel.
The Palestinian Liberation Organisation (PLO) hailed the move as "historical", while Hamas said the "important step" was "the direct result" of Palestinian "brave resistance".
A furious Israel immediately announced it was recalling its envoys to Ireland and Norway for "urgent consultations".
"Today, I am sending a sharp message to Ireland and Norway: Israel will not go over this in silence," Foreign Minister Israel Katz said in a statement, adding that he planned to do the same with the Spanish ambassador.
Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store made the announcement in Oslo, Spain Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in Madrid and Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris in Dublin.
Israel has said plans for Palestinian recognition constitute a "prize for terrorism" that would reduce the chances of a negotiated resolution to the war in Gaza.
- 'Only alternative' -
But Norway -- which has played a key role in middle East diplomacy over the years, hosting Israeli-Palestinian peace talks at the beginning of the 1990s which led to the Oslo Accords -- said recognition was needed to support moderate voices amid the Gaza war.
"Recognition of Palestine is a means of supporting the moderate forces which have been losing ground in this protracted and brutal conflict," he said, adding that the moves could give renewed momentum for peace talks.
Spain's Sanchez said recognition was needed to reinforce the two-state solution, which he said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was jeopardising with the offensive in the Gaza Strip.
- 'Turning point' -
Hamas in a statement hailed the move as "an important step towards affirming our right to our land", while Bassem Naim, a senior Hamas political bureau member, said the move came about because of the "brave resistance of the Palestinian people" and that it will mark "a turning point in the international position on the Palestinian issue".
