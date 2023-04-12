Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

NS Sabotage, Ukraine Led To 'Total Breakdown' Between White House, Intel Community - Hersh

Faizan Hashmi Published April 12, 2023 | 06:50 PM

NS Sabotage, Ukraine Led to 'Total Breakdown' Between White House, Intel Community - Hersh

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) The sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines and lack of strategic planning with regard to Ukraine have caused a growing rift between the White House and the US intelligence community, investigative journalist Seymour Hersh said in a new article on Wednesday, citing an intelligence official.

"There is a total breakdown between the White House leadership and the intelligence community," the intelligence official was quoted by Hersh as saying.

The alleged rift dates back to the covert operation last fall to blow up Russia's Nord Stream pipelines, a move that was purportedly ordered by President Joe Biden.

"Destroying the Nord Stream pipelines was never discussed, or even known in advance, by the community," the official said.

Another issue dividing the Biden administration and the intelligence community is the lack of planning on Ukraine. The official highlighted Biden's decision to deploy two brigades a few miles from the Ukrainian border in response to Russia's special military operation.

The actual manpower of the 101st and 82nd airborne divisions could total more than 20,000, but there is still "no evidence that any senior official in the White House really knows what's going on in" the brigades, the intelligence officials told Hersh.

"Are they there as part of a NATO exercise or to serve with NATO combat units if the West decides to engage Russians units inside Ukraine? Are they there to train or to be a trigger? The rules of engagement say they can't attack Russians unless our boys are getting attacked," the official said.

The official said that while the White House lacks clarity on its policy in Ukraine, the Pentagon is somewhat optimistically preparing for an end to the conflict. Two months ago, the US Joint Chiefs tasked members of the staff with drafting an end-of-war treaty to present to the Russians "after their defeat on the Ukraine battlefield," Hersh said, citing a source.

But it remains unclear what will happen if the Pentagon's scenario goes wrong and Ukrainian forces fail on the battlefield: Will the two American brigades deployed close to the war zone "join forces with NATO troops and face off with the Russian army inside Ukraine?" Hersh asks.

Related Topics

Attack NATO Army Ukraine Russia Pentagon White House Seymour Nord Border From

Recent Stories

COP28 President-Designate, IMF Managing Director, ..

COP28 President-Designate, IMF Managing Director, UN Special Envoy for Climate A ..

42 minutes ago
 TDRA announces its transformation projects for ‘ ..

TDRA announces its transformation projects for ‘We the UAE 2031’ Vision

57 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler condoles with Emir of Kuwait over passin ..

RAK Ruler condoles with Emir of Kuwait over passing of Mubarak Jaber Al Mubarak ..

57 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler condoles with Emir of Kuwait over d ..

Fujairah Ruler condoles with Emir of Kuwait over death of Mubarak Jaber Al Mubar ..

57 minutes ago
 Acting British HC lauds Pakistani Govt’s measure ..

Acting British HC lauds Pakistani Govt’s measures for economic stability

1 hour ago
 AJK SC dismisses Sardar Tanveer Ilyas’ plea agai ..

AJK SC dismisses Sardar Tanveer Ilyas’ plea against his disqualification

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.