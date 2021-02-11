UrduPoint.com
OIC Commemorates The International Day Of Women And Girls In Science

11th February 2021

OIC Commemorates the International Day of Women and Girls in Science

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) attaches special attention to the promotion and empowerment of women in OIC Member States and to highlighting their contributions in various fields, including in science and technology

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021) The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) attaches special attention to the promotion and empowerment of women in OIC Member States and to highlighting their contributions in various fields, including in science and technology. This is reflected specifically in the resolution on the promotion of women’s education in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics, adopted by the 7th session of the Ministerial Conference on the Role of Women in Development in OIC Member States held in Ouagadougou, Burkina-Faso in 2018. The resolution supports and encourages the Member States to commemorate the International Day of Women and Girls in Science. In this vein, the OIC General Secretariat commemorates this year’s International Day of Women and Girls in Science celebrated on 11 February of every year pursuant to the relevant resolution of the UN General Assembly.

On this special occasion, the General Secretariat will launch an electronic platform on its official website and on its social media platforms for a period of two weeks starting 11 February 2021. The platform presents biographies and photographs of prominent women and girls who attained invaluable achievements in the areas of science and technology in the Member States and who have been nominated by their countries as honorable models in this domain to celebrate their achievements and encourage them on this occasion.

This also constitutes an encouragement for other women and girls throughout the world to continue their efforts in order to achieve their goals in different fields, particularly in science and technology, so that they may contribute to the progress and development of their countries.

It is worth noting that the General Secretariat organized last year a virtual workshop for experts from OIC Member States and relevant institutions and from a number of regional and international organizations on the promotion of the teaching of science, technology, engineering and mathematics to women and girls in OIC Member States. The workshop, which was organized in cooperation with the Islamic Development Bank, ICESCO and COMSTECH, highlighted the need to address the shortage of opportunities for women in science, technology, engineering and mathematics, in comparison with men.

