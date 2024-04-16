OIC Secretary General offers condolences to Oman over flood victims

Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Hissein Taha has offered his condolences to the Sultanate of Oman for the tragic loss of life and injuries sustained by dozens of citizens due to the devastating floods that struck the state of Al-Mudhaibi

Jeddah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Hissein Taha has offered his condolences to the Sultanate of Oman for the tragic loss of life and injuries sustained by dozens of citizens due to the devastating floods that struck the state of Al-Mudhaibi.

Taha offered his sympathy to the families of the victims, and wished speedy recovery to the injured.

He also emphasized OIC's solidarity with the government and people of Oman.