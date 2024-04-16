OIC Secretary General Offers Condolences To Oman Over Flood Victims
Muhammad Irfan Published April 16, 2024 | 07:08 PM
Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Hissein Taha has offered his condolences to the Sultanate of Oman for the tragic loss of life and injuries sustained by dozens of citizens due to the devastating floods that struck the state of Al-Mudhaibi
Taha offered his sympathy to the families of the victims, and wished speedy recovery to the injured.
He also emphasized OIC's solidarity with the government and people of Oman.
