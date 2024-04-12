Olympic Women's Triple Jump Champion Rojas Is Injured And Out Of Paris Games
Caracas, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2024) The reigning Olympic women's triple jump champion Yulimar Rojas said on Friday she had injured her Achilles tendon and will miss the Paris Games.
The 28-year-old Venezuelan said she had torn her Achilles during a training jump in Spain and had undergone surgery in Madrid on Thursday.
"My heart is broken and I want to say sorry that I will not be able to take part in Paris 2024," said Rojas Venezuelan in a statement on her social media accounts.
In the statement, accompanied by a picture of her in a hospital bed, Rojas said that as she landed from the training jump, "I felt an intense pain, which has been diagnosed as an injury to the left Achilles tendon".
Rojas won the silver medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics and then took the Olympic title at the Covid-delayed Tokyo Games in 2021.
She dramatically won the fourth of her outdoor world titles in Budapest last year with her last-round leap, moving from eighth place to gold medal position with a winning jump of 15.08m.
Rojas is also the world record holder in the event with a jump of 15.74m in 2022.
She was voted the World Athlete of the Year for women's field events last year and would have been a hot favourite to retain her Olympic title in Paris.
"Today I feel very emotionally affected about not being able to defend my Olympic title... but I must stop, take that in, recover and return with a lot of strength to continue to fly together," Rojas said in a message to her fans.
