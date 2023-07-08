OPCW Says All Declared Stockpiles of Chemical Weapons Destroyed

THE HAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2023) All stockpiles of chemical weapons declared by countries that are parties to the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC) have been destroyed, the last one being a US stockpile, the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) says.

"The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) confirms that the last chemical weapon from the stockpiles declared by all States Parties to the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC) was verified as destroyed. The last chemical munition of the United States of America's declared chemical weapons stockpile was irreversibly destroyed in accordance with the CWC on Friday, 7 July 2023 at the Blue Grass Chemical Agent-Destruction Pilot Plant in Kentucky," the OPCW said on Friday.

OPCW Director-General, Ambassador Fernando Arias, said as quoted in the release that the destruction of chemical weapon stockpiles was a critical step towards achieving the permanent elimination of all chemical weapons.

"Yet, more challenges lie ahead of us, which require the international community's continued attention. Four countries have yet to join the Convention. Abandoned and old chemical weapons still need to be recovered and destroyed," Arias said.