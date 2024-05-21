Open Menu

OpenAI To 'pause' Voice Linked To Scarlett Johansson

Umer Jamshaid Published May 21, 2024 | 09:30 AM

OpenAI to 'pause' voice linked to Scarlett Johansson

San Francisco, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Movie star Scarlett Johansson said Monday she was "shocked" by an OpenAI synthetic voice that sounds like her, which was released after she declined to work with the ChatGPT-maker on such a project.

The artificial intelligence powerhouse headed by Sam Altman said it was working on temporarily muting the Johannson-sounding voice it calls "Sky."

"I was shocked, angered, and in disbelief that Mr. Altman would pursue a voice that sounded so eerily similar to mine that my closest friends and news outlets couldn't tell the difference," Johannson said in a statement.

Johannson said Altman in September offered to hire her to work with OpenAI to create a synthetic voice, saying it might provide people comfort engaging with AI.

Altman has previously pointed to the Johansson-voiced character in the movie "Her" -- a cautionary tale about the future in which a man falls in love with an AI chatbot -- as inspiration for where he would like AI interactions to go.

Johannson said Altman insinuated the similarity in voices was intentional when at one point he fired off a single-word tweet on X: "Her."

OpenAI said in a blog post that the "Sky" voice at issue was based on the natural speaking voice of a different professional actress and not meant to sound like Johansson.

"We believe that AI voices should not deliberately mimic a celebrity's distinctive voice," OpenAI said in the post.

"Sky's voice is not an imitation of Scarlett Johansson."

OpenAI is working on a way to "pause" Sky as it addresses what appears to be confusion about who it sounds like, the company said on X.

"We've heard questions about how we chose the voices in ChatGPT, especially Sky," OpenAI said.

Johansson said she has asked OpenAI for a detailed accounting of how "Sky" was made.

The company explained that it worked with professional voice actors on synthetic voices it named Breeze, Cove, Ember, Juniper and Sky.

But Sky became the focus of attention last week when OpenAI released a higher-performing and even more humanlike "GPT-4o" version of the artificial intelligence technology that underpins ChatGPT.

In a demo, the new version of Sky was at times even flirtatious and funny, capable of seamlessly jumping from one topic to the next, unlike most existing chatbots.

So far in the AI frenzy, most tech giants have been reluctant to overly humanize chatbots.

microsoft Vice President Yusuf Mehdi told AFP his company, which has a partnership with OpenAI, sought to make sure that AI was not "a he or a she," but rather a "unique entity."

"It should not be human. It shouldn't breathe. You should be able to...understand (it) is AI," he said.

Just days ago OpenAI said it disbanded a team devoted to mitigating the long-term dangers of artificial intelligence.

OpenAI began dissolving the so-called "superalignment" group weeks ago, integrating members into other projects and research.

Company co-founder Ilya Sutskever and superalignment team co-leader Jan Leike announced their departures from the San Francisco-based firm last week.

Related Topics

Film And Movies Technology Company Man San September Post From Love

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 May 2024

17 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 May 2024

46 minutes ago
 PTI founder acquitted in May 9 vandalism case

PTI founder acquitted in May 9 vandalism case

10 hours ago
 Liverpool confirm Slot will replace Klopp as manag ..

Liverpool confirm Slot will replace Klopp as manager

10 hours ago
 Russian playwright & director on trial for 'justif ..

Russian playwright & director on trial for 'justifying' terrorism

10 hours ago
 Free media, responsible opposition play crucial ro ..

Free media, responsible opposition play crucial roles in national development: S ..

10 hours ago
AJK leaders condolence Iranian President's demise ..

AJK leaders condolence Iranian President's demise in helicopter crash

10 hours ago
 Schauffele birdies final hole to capture PGA for f ..

Schauffele birdies final hole to capture PGA for first major win

10 hours ago
 Police arrest two persons in murder case

Police arrest two persons in murder case

10 hours ago
 ICC seeks arrest warrants for Israeli PM, defence ..

ICC seeks arrest warrants for Israeli PM, defence minister and Hamas leaders

10 hours ago
 Business community condole tragic death of Iranian ..

Business community condole tragic death of Iranian President

10 hours ago
 Murad Baloch calls on Governor Balochistan

Murad Baloch calls on Governor Balochistan

10 hours ago

More Stories From World