Open Menu

Over 40 Feared Dead After Liberia Tanker Crash

Muhammad Irfan Published December 28, 2023 | 08:50 AM

Over 40 feared dead after Liberia tanker crash

Monrovia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2023) More than 40 people were feared dead when a tanker truck exploded after crashing in central Liberia, the country's chief medical officer told local media on Wednesday.

The tanker carrying gasoline crashed and tipped into a ditch along a road in Totota, about 130 kilometres (80 miles) from the capital Monrovia.

Dr Francis Kateh told local broadcaster Super Bongese tv it was difficult to determine the number of victims because some had been reduced to ashes but he estimated that more than 40 people were killed in the incident.

"We have our team going from home to home to check those that are missing," he told AFP.

Police earlier put the death toll at 15 and said at least 30 people were injured as locals gathered at the scene.

"There were lots of people that got burned," said Prince B.

Mulbah, deputy inspector general for the Liberia National Police.

Another police officer, Malvin Sackor, said that after the crash, some locals had begun to take the leaking gas when the tanker exploded, killing some and wounding others.

He said that the police were still gathering the total number of injured and killed.

An eyewitness from Totota, Aaron Massaquoi, told AFP that "people climbed all on top of the truck taking the gas, while some of them had irons hitting the tanker for it to burst for them to get gas."

"People were all around the truck and the driver of the truck told them that the gas that was spilling they could take that," Massaquoi said.

"He told them not to climb on top of the tanker and that they should stop hitting the tanker.... but some people were even using screwdrivers to put holes on the tank."

Related Topics

Injured Dead Police Driver Road Liberia Monrovia Tank Gas Media TV All From Top

Recent Stories

'No difference' between Netanyahu and Hitler says ..

'No difference' between Netanyahu and Hitler says Erdogan

9 hours ago
 Bilawal unveils 10-point election manifesto

Bilawal unveils 10-point election manifesto

9 hours ago
 The Supreme Court issues written verdict on Pract ..

The Supreme Court issues written verdict on Practice and Procedure Act

9 hours ago
 Nomination papers of 109 candidates face intense s ..

Nomination papers of 109 candidates face intense scrutiny in Islamabad

9 hours ago
 Bad weather forces Rangers and Aberdeen postponeme ..

Bad weather forces Rangers and Aberdeen postponements

9 hours ago
 CDWP gives nod to six projects worth Rs 83.39 bln

CDWP gives nod to six projects worth Rs 83.39 bln

10 hours ago
Michigan court rejects bid to bar Trump from 2024 ..

Michigan court rejects bid to bar Trump from 2024 ballot

10 hours ago
 Brighton wingers Mitoma and Adingra out for a mont ..

Brighton wingers Mitoma and Adingra out for a month

10 hours ago
 16th death anniversary of BB Shaheed observed

16th death anniversary of BB Shaheed observed

10 hours ago
 Protection of life & people property first respons ..

Protection of life & people property first responsibility of govt: Balochistan C ..

10 hours ago
 SAU issued list of successful candidates for admis ..

SAU issued list of successful candidates for admissions

10 hours ago
 Indian SC verdict upholding abrogation of IIOJK's ..

Indian SC verdict upholding abrogation of IIOJK's special status exposes India's ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World