Over 50 Prospective Trump Jurors Say Unable To Be Fair, Excused
Muhammad Irfan Published April 16, 2024 | 02:10 AM
New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) More than 50 prospective jurors were excused from the landmark trial of former president Donald Trump on Monday after they said they would not be able to try him fairly and impartially.
Ninety-six potential panelists were assembled in a New York court to be screened for their ability to fairly judge Trump, accused of covering up hush money payments to a porn star with whom he is alleged to have had an affair.
One prospective juror, a woman with short hair, said "I just couldn't do it" as she left court, which was adjourned for the day and will resume Tuesday at 9:30 am (1330 GMT).
At least nine other prospective jurors were excused after raising their hand when Judge Juan Merchan asked if they could not serve for any other reason.
A randomly selected group of 18 prospective jurors were taken through pre-agreed screening questions, covering education, news habits, hobbies and their ability to be neutral.
Merchan has said there is a pool of up to 500 Manhattan residents from which the court can draw to empanel the jury that will judge arguably one of the most well-known and controversial men in the world.
Jurors must answer a questionnaire including checks on whether they have been members of far-right groups associated with Trump.
More than a dozen court officers were stationed around the courtroom in Manhattan as the process ground on and Trump craned his neck to see the prospective panelists.
Selection of 12 jurors -- given anonymity to protect them from what the judge says is risk of bribery or even physical harm -- is expected to be a tortuous process.
It could go on as long as two weeks, according to one of Trump's lawyers.
The Republican presidential candidate is accused of falsifying business records in a scheme to cover up an alleged extramarital sexual encounter with adult film actress Stormy Daniels to shield his first election campaign, in 2016, from last-minute upheaval.
He faces three other criminal cases centered on his hoarding of top-secret documents after leaving office and his alleged unprecedented attempt to overturn his 2020 election loss to President Joe Biden.
Recent Stories
Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.53 per litre for next fortnight
British Investment Group, One Homes, Expected to launch second development at Ce ..
Pakistan Army continues rescue operations in rain-affected areas
"China Ready to Strengthen Counter-Terrorism Cooperation with Pakistan: Envoy"
Why multi-millionaires should live in the cheap countries?
IMF recommends Pakistan to tax non-essential items including cigarettes
High-level Saudi delegation arrives in Islamabad
Naqvi suspects India’s involvement in Amir Tamba’s murder
Infinix NOTE 40 Series vs. the Competition: Why It Stands Out
Gold price goes up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan
Balochistan is the future of Pakistan and Gwadar will be an important milestone ..
Fawad demands immediate release of Imran Khan from jail
More Stories From World
-
Tesla to cut workforce by more than 10%: report13 minutes ago
-
Israeli army vows response to Iran strikes as world urges caution13 minutes ago
-
Over 50 prospective Trump jurors say unable to be fair, excused23 minutes ago
-
Biden says wants to stop Middle East conflict spreading42 minutes ago
-
Pro-Palestinian protest blocks San Francisco's Golden Gate bridge43 minutes ago
-
Jury selection begins at Trump's landmark criminal trial in New York43 minutes ago
-
'Rust' armorer sentenced to 18 months over deadly on-set shooting43 minutes ago
-
Burundi journalist detained by secret service: family2 hours ago
-
Netanyahu under pressure over Iran attack as allies urge caution2 hours ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table2 hours ago
-
Trump's landmark criminal trial opens in New York2 hours ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A result2 hours ago