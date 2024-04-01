Pakistan-China border reopened for trade, tourism after 4-month closure

After a closure spanning four months due to harsh winter conditions, the Pakistan-China Khunjarab border has once again opened its gates to facilitate commercial and tourist activities

GIlGIT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) After a closure spanning four months due to harsh winter conditions, the Pakistan-China Khunjarab border has once again opened its gates to facilitate commercial and tourist activities.

The border closure, in accordance with the bilateral agreement, typically occurs from December 1 to March 31 each year, attributing to cold weather and heavy snowfall.

The reopening of this vital border crossing is anticipated to invigorate bilateral trade and tourism between the two nations.

During the closure period, while trade and tourism activities were halted, essential goods for Pakistan's development projects continued to be transported across the border.

Notably, alongside the reopening of the Khunjerab border, transportation activities have resumed in the border areas of Gilgit-Baltistan, specifically Sost, and the Chinese city of Tashghargan. This development signals a renewed flow of commerce and connectivity between the two nations, promising economic benefits and strengthened ties.