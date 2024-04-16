Pakistani culture, cuisines attract audience at Nowruz festival in China

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) Pakistan's rich culture coupled with regional costumes and traditional cuisines drew attention of participants at a reception held to mark the International Nowruz Day at the Secretariat of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) here on Tuesday.

Pakistan Embassy in Beijing set up a stall to showcase Pakistani culture, food, traditional dresses giving the audience a rare glimpse of rich Pakistani culture and traditions.

Pakistan Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi, SCO Secretary General, Zhang Ming, ambassadors of SCO countries and representatives of international organizations, as well as prominent public figures, journalists, and cultural representatives of the SCO family attended the reception.

Addressing the participants, Secretary General, SCO, Zhang Ming welcomed the distinguished guests and expressed gratitude to the heads of diplomatic missions of the Shanghai family for their assistance and active participation in the celebration of Nowruz.

He said that Nowruz is a traditional festival in many SCO countries like Spring festival of China, it symbolizes the return of spring, the passing of the old year and the beginning of the new year.

With its long history, it is a festival filled with philosophical insights, and a combination of traditional virtues and fold wisdom. It embodies an attitude of equality, inclusiveness, optimism, sincerity, kindness, respect for nature and love for life.

Zhaning Ming said that the celebrations of the festival are of great significance for many countries in the SCO family, especially this year as the secretariat celebrates its 20th anniversary of its establishment.

Fortunately, the joyous atmosphere stays unchanged, and now Beijing has warmer weather and spring blossoms. It is the most beautiful time of the year, he added.

The secretary general appreciated the national handicrafts and gourmet food prepared and showcased by countries of the SCO family on the occasion.

On behalf of Kazakhstan chairmanship of SCO, Ambassador of Kazakhstan, Shakhrat Nuryshev expressed congratulations to all attendees and said today Nowruz has become one of the brightest and favourite holidays of many people of the world.

It symbolizes the desire for peace, harmony with nature, mutual understanding between people, traditions and continuity between generations, he added.

He said that Nowruz play an important role in preserving cultural diversity and strengthening good neighbourly and friendly relations between the SCO member states.

During the festival, Russia, China, India, Kazakhstan, Turkey, Iran, Sri Lanka, Mongolia, Bahrain, Kuwait and UAE also set up stalls and showcased their culture and traditional food.

Nowruz is an international holiday that has been celebrated for thousands of years by people living in various countries covering the large territory from the Balkans and South Caucasus to Central and South Asia, as well as Russia and Western China.

Nowruz is usually observed on March 21-22 and is celebrated by more than 300 people in the world.

