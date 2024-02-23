Pakistan's Cotton Yarn Exports To China Surged By 46.7% In 2023
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 23, 2024 | 08:18 PM
In 2023, China's import of cotton yarn from Pakistan reached a record high of $ 695,622,837, marking a significant surge of 46.7% during the year 2023, data from China Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export of Textile and Apparel (CCCT) showed
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) In 2023, China's import of cotton yarn from Pakistan reached a record high of $ 695,622,837, marking a significant surge of 46.7% during the year 2023, data from China Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export of Textile and Apparel (CCCT) showed.
Recently, the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) released a report stating that due to the decline in production capacity has affected the demand for intermediates, China Economic Net (CEN) reported.
As per CCCT, due to the large price difference between domestic and foreign cotton yarns after the second quarter, the importers' order intentions continued to rise, resulting in the recent arrival of imported yarns, which pushed up the imports.
Among them, India, Pakistan and Uzbekistan increased their exports of cotton yarn to China by 243.2%, 351.1% and 867.1% respectively last December.
And for the whole year, cotton yarn from Pakistan accounts for 15.8% of China's cotton yarn imports.
According to statistics from the General Administration of Customs of the People's Republic of China (GACC), the total value of yarn imports and exports in 2023 was $ 19.68 billion, a decrease of 2.9% year-on-year. Among them, exports were $ 13.7 billion, down 8.6% year-on-year; imports were $ 5.98 billion, up 13.2% year-on-year, and imports were 2.043 million tons, up 32.6% year-on-year.
Among the imported yarns from the globe, cotton yarn is the most important category, accounting for 70% of the yarn imports and 24% of the textile and clothing imports. China's demand for imported cotton and cotton yarn continues to increase.
From January to December 2023, the cumulative import of cotton yarn reached 1.687 million tons, an increase of 43.4% year-on-year.
APP/asg
Recent Stories
Mayor Karachi attaches great hopes with Murad Ali Shah as CM
PML-N fields Malik Ahmed, Zaheer Channar for PA speaker, deputy speaker posts
80 power pilferers netted across MEPCO region
Flying high with Bahawalpur Literary and Cultural Festival
Lahore Qalandars determined to bounce back despite initial setbacks
Commissioner inaugurates 7 day anti-polio campaign
1 million Indian troops deployment in IIOJK brazen violation of int’l law: APH ..
Federal Ombudsman takes notice against passport processing delays
Work of RWMC’s staff lauded for maintaining cleanliness of metro stations
KDA restores access amid heavy snowfall in Kaghan valley
Tunisian imam expelled by France
Rescue-1122 advises bikers to install antennas on two-wheelers
More Stories From World
-
Tunisian imam expelled by France24 minutes ago
-
Israeli PM proposes plan for post-war Gaza24 minutes ago
-
Biden slaps sanctions on 500 targets involved in Russia 'war machine'44 minutes ago
-
Four dead, 14 missing after fire guts Spanish apartment block1 hour ago
-
Russian appeal against Olympic suspension dismissed by sport's highest court2 hours ago
-
Former 'IS bride' loses appeal against removal of UK citizenship3 hours ago
-
Over 15,000 Dengue cases in Sri Lanka so far this year3 hours ago
-
Thailand's exports jump 10 pct, highest in 19 months3 hours ago
-
Lawyers call on ECOWAS to demand release of ousted Niger leader3 hours ago
-
Laos, ASEAN to enhance energy security4 hours ago
-
Wind power to methanol project to be launched in Inner Mongolia4 hours ago
-
China publishes guidelines to better protect rights of workers in platform economy4 hours ago