Open Menu

Pakistan's Cotton Yarn Exports To China Surged By 46.7% In 2023

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 23, 2024 | 08:18 PM

Pakistan's cotton yarn exports to China surged by 46.7% in 2023

In 2023, China's import of cotton yarn from Pakistan reached a record high of $ 695,622,837, marking a significant surge of 46.7% during the year 2023, data from China Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export of Textile and Apparel (CCCT) showed

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) In 2023, China's import of cotton yarn from Pakistan reached a record high of $ 695,622,837, marking a significant surge of 46.7% during the year 2023, data from China Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export of Textile and Apparel (CCCT) showed.

Recently, the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) released a report stating that due to the decline in production capacity has affected the demand for intermediates, China Economic Net (CEN) reported.

As per CCCT, due to the large price difference between domestic and foreign cotton yarns after the second quarter, the importers' order intentions continued to rise, resulting in the recent arrival of imported yarns, which pushed up the imports.

Among them, India, Pakistan and Uzbekistan increased their exports of cotton yarn to China by 243.2%, 351.1% and 867.1% respectively last December.

And for the whole year, cotton yarn from Pakistan accounts for 15.8% of China's cotton yarn imports.

According to statistics from the General Administration of Customs of the People's Republic of China (GACC), the total value of yarn imports and exports in 2023 was $ 19.68 billion, a decrease of 2.9% year-on-year. Among them, exports were $ 13.7 billion, down 8.6% year-on-year; imports were $ 5.98 billion, up 13.2% year-on-year, and imports were 2.043 million tons, up 32.6% year-on-year.

Among the imported yarns from the globe, cotton yarn is the most important category, accounting for 70% of the yarn imports and 24% of the textile and clothing imports. China's demand for imported cotton and cotton yarn continues to increase.

From January to December 2023, the cumulative import of cotton yarn reached 1.687 million tons, an increase of 43.4% year-on-year.

APP/asg

Related Topics

Pakistan India Exports Import China Price Uzbekistan Chamber January December Commerce Textile Cotton All From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Mayor Karachi attaches great hopes with Murad Ali ..

Mayor Karachi attaches great hopes with Murad Ali Shah as CM

5 minutes ago
 PML-N fields Malik Ahmed, Zaheer Channar for PA sp ..

PML-N fields Malik Ahmed, Zaheer Channar for PA speaker, deputy speaker posts

3 minutes ago
 80 power pilferers netted across MEPCO region

80 power pilferers netted across MEPCO region

3 minutes ago
 Flying high with Bahawalpur Literary and Cultural ..

Flying high with Bahawalpur Literary and Cultural Festival

3 minutes ago
 Lahore Qalandars determined to bounce back despite ..

Lahore Qalandars determined to bounce back despite initial setbacks

3 minutes ago
 Commissioner inaugurates 7 day anti-polio campaign

Commissioner inaugurates 7 day anti-polio campaign

3 minutes ago
1 million Indian troops deployment in IIOJK brazen ..

1 million Indian troops deployment in IIOJK brazen violation of int’l law: APH ..

3 minutes ago
 Federal Ombudsman takes notice against passport pr ..

Federal Ombudsman takes notice against passport processing delays

3 minutes ago
 Work of RWMC’s staff lauded for maintaining clea ..

Work of RWMC’s staff lauded for maintaining cleanliness of metro stations

3 minutes ago
 KDA restores access amid heavy snowfall in Kaghan ..

KDA restores access amid heavy snowfall in Kaghan valley

3 minutes ago
 Tunisian imam expelled by France

Tunisian imam expelled by France

24 minutes ago
 Rescue-1122 advises bikers to install antennas on ..

Rescue-1122 advises bikers to install antennas on two-wheelers

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World