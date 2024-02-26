Palestinian PM Resigns Citing 'new Reality' Of Gaza War
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 26, 2024 | 07:03 PM
Palestinian prime minister Mohammad Shtayyeh announced Monday the resignation of his government, which rules parts of the occupied West Bank, citing the need for change after the Israel- Palestinian group war in Gaza ends
Ramallah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) Palestinian prime minister Mohammad Shtayyeh announced Monday the resignation of his government, which rules parts of the occupied West Bank, citing the need for change after the Israel- Palestinian group war in Gaza ends.
Shtayyeh submitted the resignation to the leader of the Ramallah-based Palestinian Authority, president Mahmud Abbas, 88.
The United States and other powers have called for a reformed Palestinian Authority to take charge of all Palestinian territories after the end of the war sparked by Palestinian group October 7 attack.
Shtayyeh cited "developments related to the aggression against the Gaza Strip and the escalation in the West Bank and Jerusalem", which have also been torn by deadly violence amid the war.
He said he had first offered Abbas the resignation last Tuesday, but was formally submitting it "in writing" on Monday.
Abbas had yet to formally accept it.
The 66-year-old premier said in brief comments that "the next stage and its challenges require new governmental and political measures that take into account the new reality in the Gaza Strip".
He called for inter-Palestinian consensus and the "extension of the Authority's rule over the entire land of Palestine".
Israel has ruled out any future political role for the Palestinian movement in Gaza, but has suggested that local Palestinian officials could play a role.
Abbas has faced mounting anger since the Gaza war erupted on October 7, with many criticising him for failing to more severely condemn the Israeli offensive there as well as the rising violence in the West Bank.
Recent Stories
PSL 9: Islamabad United opt to bowl first against Peshawar Zalmi
Operation against illegal bus terminals continues in Abbottabad
‘Croatia work’ competition held
Anti-polio drive inaugurated in Sialkot
Court adjourns hearing of PA illegal appointments case till Mar 6
Ashrafi calls for action against harassers of woman in Arabic-inscribed Kurta
Police foil smuggling bid of non-custom paid goods
Renault wins Car of the Year, unveils new EV at Geneva auto show
PSL 2024 Match 13 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who W ..
Arab states tell UN court Israeli occupation is 'affront to justice'
Ration bags to be distributed among 234,196 poor citizens in Vehari
Commissioner inaugurates week-long anti-polio drive
More Stories From World
-
Arab states tell UN court Israeli occupation is 'affront to justice'34 minutes ago
-
Economic Watch: Fine-tuned carbon trading regulation accelerates China's green transition1 hour ago
-
Ambassador Hashmi visits Hong Kong, meets CE1 hour ago
-
'Become stronger': Iranians urged to vote as Mideast tensions soar1 hour ago
-
Rupee & Yuan to join UAE payment system to boost multilateral trade: Expert2 hours ago
-
Greece awaits answers a year after worst train disaster2 hours ago
-
Macron seeks to rally European support for Ukraine2 hours ago
-
Ukrainian army says withdrew from eastern village near Avdiivka2 hours ago
-
Russia seeks nearly 3-year jail term for top rights campaigner2 hours ago
-
Attacks on mosque, church kill dozens in Burkina Faso2 hours ago
-
First Israeli strikes on east Lebanon kill two Hezbollah members: security sources2 hours ago
-
China to make about 100 space launches in 20243 hours ago