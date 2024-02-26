Open Menu

Palestinian PM Resigns Citing 'new Reality' Of Gaza War

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 26, 2024 | 07:03 PM

Palestinian PM resigns citing 'new reality' of Gaza war

Palestinian prime minister Mohammad Shtayyeh announced Monday the resignation of his government, which rules parts of the occupied West Bank, citing the need for change after the Israel- Palestinian group war in Gaza ends

Ramallah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) Palestinian prime minister Mohammad Shtayyeh announced Monday the resignation of his government, which rules parts of the occupied West Bank, citing the need for change after the Israel- Palestinian group war in Gaza ends.

Shtayyeh submitted the resignation to the leader of the Ramallah-based Palestinian Authority, president Mahmud Abbas, 88.

The United States and other powers have called for a reformed Palestinian Authority to take charge of all Palestinian territories after the end of the war sparked by Palestinian group October 7 attack.

Shtayyeh cited "developments related to the aggression against the Gaza Strip and the escalation in the West Bank and Jerusalem", which have also been torn by deadly violence amid the war.

He said he had first offered Abbas the resignation last Tuesday, but was formally submitting it "in writing" on Monday.

Abbas had yet to formally accept it.

The 66-year-old premier said in brief comments that "the next stage and its challenges require new governmental and political measures that take into account the new reality in the Gaza Strip".

He called for inter-Palestinian consensus and the "extension of the Authority's rule over the entire land of Palestine".

Israel has ruled out any future political role for the Palestinian movement in Gaza, but has suggested that local Palestinian officials could play a role.

Abbas has faced mounting anger since the Gaza war erupted on October 7, with many criticising him for failing to more severely condemn the Israeli offensive there as well as the rising violence in the West Bank.

Related Topics

Attack Prime Minister Israel Palestine Gaza Bank Jerusalem United States October All Government

Recent Stories

PSL 9: Islamabad United opt to bowl first against ..

PSL 9: Islamabad United opt to bowl first against Peshawar Zalmi

21 minutes ago
 Operation against illegal bus terminals continues ..

Operation against illegal bus terminals continues in Abbottabad

10 minutes ago
 ‘Croatia work’ competition held

‘Croatia work’ competition held

10 minutes ago
 Anti-polio drive inaugurated in Sialkot

Anti-polio drive inaugurated in Sialkot

34 minutes ago
 Court adjourns hearing of PA illegal appointments ..

Court adjourns hearing of PA illegal appointments case till Mar 6

34 minutes ago
 Ashrafi calls for action against harassers of woma ..

Ashrafi calls for action against harassers of woman in Arabic-inscribed Kurta

36 minutes ago
Police foil smuggling bid of non-custom paid goods

Police foil smuggling bid of non-custom paid goods

36 minutes ago
 Renault wins Car of the Year, unveils new EV at Ge ..

Renault wins Car of the Year, unveils new EV at Geneva auto show

36 minutes ago
 PSL 2024 Match 13 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad Uni ..

PSL 2024 Match 13 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who W ..

52 minutes ago
 Arab states tell UN court Israeli occupation is 'a ..

Arab states tell UN court Israeli occupation is 'affront to justice'

34 minutes ago
 Ration bags to be distributed among 234,196 poor c ..

Ration bags to be distributed among 234,196 poor citizens in Vehari

34 minutes ago
 Commissioner inaugurates week-long anti-polio driv ..

Commissioner inaugurates week-long anti-polio drive

34 minutes ago

More Stories From World