Palestinian PM resigns citing 'new reality' of Gaza war

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Palestinian prime minister Mohammad Shtayyeh announced Monday the resignation of his government, which rules parts of the occupied West Bank, citing the need for change after the Israel- Palestinian group war in Gaza ends

Ramallah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) Palestinian prime minister Mohammad Shtayyeh announced Monday the resignation of his government, which rules parts of the occupied West Bank, citing the need for change after the Israel- Palestinian group war in Gaza ends.

Shtayyeh submitted the resignation to the leader of the Ramallah-based Palestinian Authority, president Mahmud Abbas, 88.

The United States and other powers have called for a reformed Palestinian Authority to take charge of all Palestinian territories after the end of the war sparked by Palestinian group October 7 attack.

Shtayyeh cited "developments related to the aggression against the Gaza Strip and the escalation in the West Bank and Jerusalem", which have also been torn by deadly violence amid the war.

He said he had first offered Abbas the resignation last Tuesday, but was formally submitting it "in writing" on Monday.

Abbas had yet to formally accept it.

The 66-year-old premier said in brief comments that "the next stage and its challenges require new governmental and political measures that take into account the new reality in the Gaza Strip".

He called for inter-Palestinian consensus and the "extension of the Authority's rule over the entire land of Palestine".

Israel has ruled out any future political role for the Palestinian movement in Gaza, but has suggested that local Palestinian officials could play a role.

Abbas has faced mounting anger since the Gaza war erupted on October 7, with many criticising him for failing to more severely condemn the Israeli offensive there as well as the rising violence in the West Bank.