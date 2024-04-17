Open Menu

Parliamentary Elections Kick Off In Croatia

Faizan Hashmi Published April 17, 2024 | 01:20 PM

Parliamentary elections kick off in Croatia

ZAGREB, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Parliamentary elections in Croatia kicked off on Wednesday morning, with 2,302 candidates from 59 political parties and independent candidates competing for 151 seats in the parliament.

According to the State Election Commission, over 3.73 million registered voters, both locally and overseas, are registered in Croatia this year.

The first results are expected to be announced on Wednesday evening.

The top two parties are the ruling Croatian Democratic Union, headed by Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, and the alliance of parties led by the center-left Croatian Social Democratic Party.

However, the latest polls show that no party will likely win more than half of the seats, making a multi-party coalition inevitable.

The Croatian Parliament has a unicameral system with 151 seats and a four-year term. The last parliament began in July 2020 and was dissolved on March 14.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament Election Commission Of Pakistan Alliance Croatia March July 2020 From Top Million

Recent Stories

US lauds Pakistan’s economic reforms amidst chal ..

US lauds Pakistan’s economic reforms amidst challenges

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 April 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 April 2024

5 hours ago
 Venezuela shuts Ecuador diplomatic missions over r ..

Venezuela shuts Ecuador diplomatic missions over raid

14 hours ago
 France and Germany will slow eurozone down: IMF

France and Germany will slow eurozone down: IMF

14 hours ago
 UN to launch $2.8 bn global appeal for Gaza, West ..

UN to launch $2.8 bn global appeal for Gaza, West Bank

14 hours ago
COAS, Saudi FM discuss bilateral cooperation in va ..

COAS, Saudi FM discuss bilateral cooperation in various sectors

14 hours ago
 Big industry grows by 0.06 % in February 2024

Big industry grows by 0.06 % in February 2024

14 hours ago
 PTI's plan to destroy national economy has failed: ..

PTI's plan to destroy national economy has failed: Senator Talal Chaudhry

14 hours ago
 Fire at Copenhagen landmark 'under control'

Fire at Copenhagen landmark 'under control'

14 hours ago
 Hub rally on April 28

Hub rally on April 28

14 hours ago
 Saudi delegation's visit to usher in new era of cl ..

Saudi delegation's visit to usher in new era of close cooperation: Prime Ministe ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From World