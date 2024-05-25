Parties Bus Voters Across South Africa To Pack Stadiums
Muhammad Irfan Published May 25, 2024 | 04:20 PM
Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2024) If there's one thing the parties competing in next week's South African general election don't want to talk about, it's bussing in supporters to fill out huge stadium rallies.
If there's one thing they all do, it's bus in supporters to fill out huge stadium rallies -- often handing out snacks, drinks and T-shirts to encourage high turn outs for the cameras.
Party spokespeople play this down, keen to give the impression that their leaders can draw spontaneous adoring crowds, but the vast fleets of buses are hard to miss.
And for South African voters, the long road trips, hand-outs and camaraderie have become part and parcel of campaigns.
Saturday's events, just days before Wednesday's vote, were no exception.
"We mobilise by WhatsApp," explained 37-year-old African National Congress (ANC) volunteer Myekeleni Mabaso, as crowds began to arrive at the huge 90,000-seat FNB Stadium for President Cyril Ramaphosa's last giant rally.
The ANC, which has won every South African election since the first post-apartheid contest in 1994, runs a community chat group in Maboso's district of Soweto, Ramaphosa's home town and a party stronghold.
Recent Stories
Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chilas safe city project
T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakistan-India matches may disappoi ..
PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just struggle of Palestinian people ..
Zainab Jamil survives gun attack in Lahores’ DHA
KP CM Gandapur to attend SIFC meeting today in Islamabad
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 May 2024
KP budget announcement: a move to sabotage IMF talks: Minister of State for Fina ..
IHC orders for live broadcasting of missing persons' cases
Event held at Royal Graveyard Cholistan on Nawab Sadiq death anniversary
PIA flight carrying 171 students reached Quetta
1st PNSC Inter-Provincial Women Softball Championship from May 30
More Stories From World
-
Russia says captured another village in east Ukraine17 minutes ago
-
Israel strikes Rafah after top UN court orders it to halt offensive17 minutes ago
-
Israeli strike kills two Hezbollah fighters in Syria: monitor27 minutes ago
-
Italy to resume funding for UN agency for Palestinian refugees1 hour ago
-
Atalanta star Lookman headlines Nigeria World Cup squad2 hours ago
-
Masood Khan condoles Iranian president, foreign minister's death in recent helicopter crash2 hours ago
-
Chile arrests firefighter, official accused in blaze that killed 1373 hours ago
-
Colombia prosecutors charge ex-president Uribe with witness tampering3 hours ago
-
Pak Envoy invites Chinese, in'l enterprises to invest in STZs, UAV sector in Pakistan4 hours ago
-
Life in water and mud: Colombians fed up with constant flooding5 hours ago
-
US stocks stabilize after choppy trading week ahead of long weekend5 hours ago
-
Richardson, Ingebrigtsen and 10,000m showdown highlight Eugene Diamond League5 hours ago