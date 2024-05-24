Passengers Had Seconds To React As Turbulence Hit Singapore Flight
Muhammad Irfan Published May 24, 2024 | 06:00 PM
Bangkok, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) A Malaysian woman whose six relatives and a friend were injured on a Singapore Airlines flight hit by deadly turbulence this week said on Friday they had only seconds to react before the plane started to plunge.
One passenger died and more than 100 were injured when the Boeing 777-300ER fell 1,800 metres (6,000 feet) in just a few minutes during the final hours of its journey from London to Singapore on Tuesday.
Passengers and crew on the flight sustained skull, brain, and spine injuries as they were tossed violently around the cabin.
The flight carrying 211 passengers and 18 crew was forced to make an emergency landing in Bangkok, where at least 48 people are still being treated in hospital.
Eva Khoo, who prayed for her family at the Erawan Shrine in the Bangkok city centre on Friday, said she was desperately concerned for her pregnant sister-in-law.
