UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pedersen Says Kurds Present In Syrian Constitutional Committee, But No SDF Members

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 07:09 PM

Pedersen Says Kurds Present in Syrian Constitutional Committee, But No SDF Members

There are Kurds in the Syrian Constitutional Committee but no representatives of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen said Monday

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2019) There are Kurds in the Syrian Constitutional Committee but no representatives of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen said Monday.

"I think it's important to emphasize that this Constitution Committee has representatives from all communities in Syria. It's a remarkably ...

representative committee. We have obviously also Kurds in the committee, but you are absolutely right, there are no SDF representatives on the committee," Pedersen told reporters.

"I think there were many people who were afraid of that the latest developments in the northeast and also the fighting continuing in Idlib that, of course would create challenges for the committee," he added.

Related Topics

United Nations Syria Idlib All From

Recent Stories

Zeeshan Malik’s unbeaten double century, Umar Am ..

11 minutes ago

EU countries need better recycling: report

1 minute ago

Punjab Food Authority seals four food points, serv ..

1 minute ago

Model Courts disposed of 50,743 cases in 6 months

2 minutes ago

Power generation of Tarbaila Dam reduced to 515 MW ..

6 minutes ago

Provision of quality health services among Govt's ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.