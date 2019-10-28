Pedersen Says Kurds Present in Syrian Constitutional Committee, But No SDF Members

There are Kurds in the Syrian Constitutional Committee but no representatives of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen said Monday

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2019) There are Kurds in the Syrian Constitutional Committee but no representatives of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen said Monday.

"I think it's important to emphasize that this Constitution Committee has representatives from all communities in Syria. It's a remarkably ...

representative committee. We have obviously also Kurds in the committee, but you are absolutely right, there are no SDF representatives on the committee," Pedersen told reporters.

"I think there were many people who were afraid of that the latest developments in the northeast and also the fighting continuing in Idlib that, of course would create challenges for the committee," he added.