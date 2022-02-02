UrduPoint.com

PGNiG Says Received Gazprom's Lawsuit Demanding Dividends On EuRoPol Gaz's Profits

Muhammad Irfan Published February 02, 2022 | 08:43 PM

PGNiG Says Received Gazprom's Lawsuit Demanding Dividends on EuRoPol Gaz's Profits

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2022) Polish oil and gas company PGNiG said it had received a lawsuit from Gazprom over dividends on the profits of EuRoPol Gaz, the owner of the Polish part of Yamal-Europe gas pipeline.

"PGNiG has received an arbitration claim from PJSC Gazprom for the payment of dividends on the profits of EuRoPol Gaz and the alleged violation of the rights arising from the rules of corporate supervision owned by Gazprom and members of the board of EuRoPol Gaz appointed by Gazprom," the statement says.

According to the PGNiG board of directors, "the claims contained in Gazprom's lawsuit are absolutely unfounded.

"

"PGNiG fulfills the rights and obligations of a shareholder of EuRoPol Gaz in accordance with the provisions of the current legislation, and decisions on the distribution of net profit for the current financial year are made by the general meeting of EuRoPol Gaz," it said.

PGNiG "will take legal steps to show Gazprom's claims are groundless."

PGNiG owns, directly and indirectly, through its subsidiary GAS-TRADING, 51.18% of the shares in the authorized capital of EuRoPol Gaz, 48.82% of the shares belong to Gazprom.

