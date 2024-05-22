PM leaves for Pakistan after attending commemoration ceremony of late Iranian President

(@FahadShabbir)

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday departed for Pakistan after concluding his one-day visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran where he attended the commemoration ceremony of late President Dr Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, late Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian and their companions

TEHRAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday departed for Pakistan after concluding his one-day visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran where he attended the commemoration ceremony of late President Dr Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, late Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian and their companions.

At the airport, the prime minister was seen off by the senior Iranian officials and Pakistan Ambassador in Iran Muddasir Tipu, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister called on the Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Imam Khamenei, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and met Acting President of Iran Dr. Mohammad Mokhber to convey condolences on behalf of the people and the Government of Pakistan.

He was accompanied by the deputy prime minister and other senior ministers.