PM meets Turkish VP, FM, Emir of Qatar

TEHRAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday met Vice President of Turkiye Cevdet Yilmaz and Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan at a commemoration ceremony organised in honour of late Iranian President Dr Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi and his companions.

During their meeting, both sides discussed the bilateral and other issues of mutual interests, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

They also agreed to further enhance the bilateral ties between Pakistan and Turkiye in diverse fields.

Separately, the prime minister also met with Emir of State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani.

Similar sentiments were expressed during the meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Emir of State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.