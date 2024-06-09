PM Shehbaz visit boosts Pak-China relations: say top Chinese firms

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) Chinese companies operating in Pakistan expect better opportunities for the second phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) following Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif recent visit to China.

World leading Chinese engineering and power companies such as CMEC and POWERCHINA Pakistan aimed to enhance investment and undertake new projects across various sectors.

Talking to the Chinese media, Dai Bao, Vice General Manager of China Machinery Engineering Corporation (CMEC) Pakistan has expressed strong interest in collaborating with the Pakistani government during the second phase of the CPEC.

He acknowledged the recent high-level meeting between President Xi and Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif.

The initial phase of the CPEC laid a robust foundation for Pakistan national destiny and established a pivotal framework for further bilateral cooperation. This progress paves the way for the next steps, and both sides eagerly anticipate the new phase of CPEC. The Prime Minister visit to China signaled the beginning of this transformative stage.

The company senior representative highlighted that both nations aspire to witness fresh achievements and embrace a renewed outlook of the joint corridor. China, drawing from its experience with reform and openness, extends a friendly hand of support to Pakistan. Notably, CMEC became the first Chinese state-owned company to operate in Pakistan since 1981.

"Having closely observed Pakistan progress, we are confident that both countries will reap benefits from this new chapter," Dai Bao said.

"Our company has diligently prepared for this moment over the past five years, formulating comprehensive plans encompassing industrialization, agricultural modernization, trade, healthcare, education, poverty alleviation, and more."

"With unwavering support from both governments, we are committed to contributing significantly to this milestone project," he added.

During his recent meeting with PM Shahbaz Sharif, Ding Yanzhang, Chairman POWERCHINA assured that his company was ready to actively participate in hydro-power, new energy, and other fields in Pakistan, promoting the optimization of local energy structure and green development.

The Power Construction Corporation of China would seek further investment, engineering and construction opportunities in collaboration with relevant international partners, taking full advantage of the rich water, wind, solar, and mine resources in Pakistan.

Previously, it has implemented several major projects, such as Port Qasim 2—660 MW Coal-fired Power Plant, Dawood Wind Power Project, Haveli Bahadur Shah 1,230 MW Combined Cycle Coal-fired Power Project, Tarbela 4th Extension Hydropower Station (Civil Works). While presently constructing several projects, including some solar and wind power projects in Sindh, like the Tarbela 5th Extension Hydropower Project (Civil Works) and the mega project Diamer Basha Dam.

