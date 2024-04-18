Open Menu

Poland Arrests Man Over Suspected Plan To Kill Zelensky

Muhammad Irfan Published April 18, 2024 | 11:15 PM

Poland arrests man over suspected plan to kill Zelensky

A man suspected of aiding a plot by Russian intelligence services to assassinate Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, has been arrested in Poland, Polish and Ukrainian prosecutors said Thursday

Warsaw, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) A man suspected of aiding a plot by Russian intelligence services to assassinate Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, has been arrested in Poland, Polish and Ukrainian prosecutors said Thursday.

The Polish national, named only as Pawel K, is suspected of supplying information to Russian military intelligence and "helping the Russian special forces to plan a possible assassination attempt" against Zelensky, said a statement from Polish prosecutors.

It said the suspect had stated he was "ready to act on behalf of the military intelligence services of the Russian Federation and established contact with Russian citizens directly involved in the war on Ukraine".

Ukrainian prosecutors had informed Poland about the activities, which had enabled them to gather

"essential evidence" against the suspect, the statement added.

Ukraine's chief prosecutor Andriy Kostin said that the suspect had been tasked with "gathering and transmitting to the aggressor state information about security at Rzeszow-Jasionka airport" in southeastern Poland.

Zelensky frequently passes through the airport on his trips abroad. It is also used by foreign officials and aid convoys heading to Ukraine.

The suspect is in detention pending judicial procedures, the two countries' prosecutors said.

"This case underscores the persistent threat Russia poses not only to Ukraine and Ukrainians but to the entire free world," Kostin wrote on X, the former Twitter.

"The Kremlin's criminal regime... organises and carries out sabotage operations on the territory of other sovereign states," he added.

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski commended the work of his country's special services and prosecutors in the operation as well as cooperation with neighbouring Ukraine.

Warsaw has been one of Kyiv's staunchest backers since the Russian invasion in February 2022, although ties have frayed recently in a dispute over agricultural imports.

sw/imm/yad/

Related Topics

World Ukraine Russia Twitter Man Warsaw Poland February Criminals From Airport

Recent Stories

NHA restores traffic on roads affected by recent r ..

NHA restores traffic on roads affected by recent rains in Balochistan

8 minutes ago
 China to fully support Pakistan's efforts against ..

China to fully support Pakistan's efforts against terrorism: Ambassador Jiang

8 minutes ago
 U.S. envoy calls on Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar

U.S. envoy calls on Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar

8 minutes ago
 EU wants to ease youth movement to and from UK

EU wants to ease youth movement to and from UK

21 minutes ago
 Police foils attempt of supply mainpuri raw materi ..

Police foils attempt of supply mainpuri raw material

21 minutes ago
 Helicopter crash kills Kenya defence chief, nine o ..

Helicopter crash kills Kenya defence chief, nine other senior officers: Ruto

21 minutes ago
Govt making efforts to eradicate polio: DC

Govt making efforts to eradicate polio: DC

23 minutes ago
 Parliamentarians hail President's speech as remini ..

Parliamentarians hail President's speech as reminiscent of state policy, rebuke ..

23 minutes ago
 Collective efforts to overcome challenges to educa ..

Collective efforts to overcome challenges to education, say speakers at Int'l co ..

23 minutes ago
 RCB destroys 200 Kg of unhealthy meat

RCB destroys 200 Kg of unhealthy meat

23 minutes ago
 Turkish CGS calls on Army Chief, commends Pakistan ..

Turkish CGS calls on Army Chief, commends Pakistan Army's role in combating terr ..

23 minutes ago
 New attack as French PM vows crackdown on school v ..

New attack as French PM vows crackdown on school violence

57 minutes ago

More Stories From World