UrduPoint.com

Poor Nations' Cry For Help Vies For World Attention

Umer Jamshaid Published March 02, 2023 | 07:01 PM

Poor nations' cry for help vies for world attention

Leaders from nations mired in a worsening poverty trap will make a new plea for assistance at a summit starting in Doha Sunday, battling for world attention against rival disasters

Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ):Leaders from nations mired in a worsening poverty trap will make a new plea for assistance at a summit starting in Doha Sunday, battling for world attention against rival disasters.

Fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, the Ukraine war's impact on food and fuel supplies and the costly battle against climate change are bad for rich countries but significantly worse for the 1.3 billion people -- 14 percent of the world population -- in the 46 Least Developed Countries (LDCs).

"The multiple crises swirling today have their most dangerous point in the LDCs," said Agnes Chimbiri-Molande, Malawi's ambassador to the United Nations and spokesperson for LDCs at the UN.

Presidents and government leaders from the 33 Africa nations, 12 from the Asia-Pacific and Haiti in the Caribbean will meet five decades after the UN created the LDC category in a bid to narrow the global wealth gap.

The Fifth United Nations Conference on the Least Developed Countries (LDC5) was twice postponed because of coronavirus. A plan of action was agreed at the UN general assembly last year, and no major cash pledges are expected at the Qatar meeting.

The presidents will be there -- with thousands of experts and activists -- to make sure past promises are kept, according to specialists.

"The leaders are going to the summit to give the campaign a new push," said Matthias Boussichas, programmes manager at the Foundation for Studies and Research on International Development (FERDI) based in France.

He said the international community must attack the "structural handicaps" to trade and growth that the LDCs have been fighting for decades, rather than the recent crises.

Since 1971, the number of LDCs has nearly doubled from the original 24 given trade and market privileges, aid and easier access to finance.

Now the average wage in Afghanistan is measured in hundreds of dollars a year, while in the United States it is more than $65,000, according to World Bank figures.

Barely half the world's poorest have electricity and only one in five can plug in to the internet, according to the UN.

Many governments say that the LDC tag is a "stigma".

Tiny Bhutan is this year expected to become the latest state to start "graduation" from LDC. Bangladesh, Laos, Nepal, Angola, Sao Tome and Principe and the Solomon Islands are set to follow by 2026.

They will slowly lose their privileges and all will need help even after their elevation, according to Boussichas, whose non-profit institute advises the UN and governments.

Some 500 company chief executives from around the world are expected at the meeting to boost private investment in poor nations, according to Rabab Fatima, the UN high representative for the LDCs.

Microsoft committed on Thursday to providing internet to 20 million more people in Africa, adding to a promise of 10 million made last year as part of a campaign to connect 100 million people in Africa by 2025.

Microsoft president Brad Smith told AFP he questioned what he acknowledged was a "big goal" when he heard about it last year.

"It requires support from governments, we have been working with governments across Africa, it requires some financial investments. But it is an achievable number," he said.

"Part of what they need is trade and investment and not solely foreign aid. And we see digital technology as a potential catalyst for investment, trade and economic growth," Smith added.

With growing demands on wealthy nations' budgets, the UN and aid specialists have sought to put a brave face on summit hopes. But experts like Boussichas say progress even before coronavirus was "disappointing", and warn of growing problems if action is not taken.

"If we leave them behind... the burden will fall on the international community," said the UN's Fatima.

Related Topics

Assembly Africa Attack Afghanistan Internet World World Bank Technology Bangladesh United Nations Electricity Ukraine Poor France Company Qatar Doha Progress Bhutan Solomon Islands United States Sao Tome And Principe Laos Malawi Nepal Haiti Angola Sunday Market All From Government Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

House 45 in Sikka: A Vibrant Oasis for Creative Ar ..

House 45 in Sikka: A Vibrant Oasis for Creative Arts

23 minutes ago
 DGR explores cultural cooperation between Sharjah, ..

DGR explores cultural cooperation between Sharjah, Omani cities

23 minutes ago
 Estonia torn over Ukraine aid as elections loom

Estonia torn over Ukraine aid as elections loom

30 minutes ago
 Russian Aluminum Magnate Says Moscow Will Lose Imp ..

Russian Aluminum Magnate Says Moscow Will Lose Important Export Channel Due to U ..

30 minutes ago
 Pakistan emphasizes NAM, world community's role fo ..

Pakistan emphasizes NAM, world community's role for just resolution of Kashmir d ..

27 minutes ago
 Stock markets drop tracking US rate saga, China re ..

Stock markets drop tracking US rate saga, China reopening

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.