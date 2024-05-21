Open Menu

Pope Sends 'assurance Of Spiritual Closeness' To Iran

Faizan Hashmi Published May 21, 2024 | 01:40 AM

Pope sends 'assurance of spiritual closeness' to Iran

Vatican City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Pope Francis sent condolences to Iran's Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Monday following the death of President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash.

"I send condolences upon the deaths of President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and all who perished in yesterday's helicopter crash," wrote the 87-year-old pope in a telegram written in English and addressed to Khamenei.

"Entrusting the souls of the deceased to the mercy of the Almighty, and with prayers for those who mourn their loss, especially their families, I send the assurance of spiritual closeness to the nation at this difficult time," read the telegram, published Monday by the Vatican.

Raisi's helicopter crashed Sunday in northwestern Iran, and its wreckage was found Monday morning.

Related Topics

Iran Sunday All Ebrahim Raisi

Recent Stories

PTI founder acquitted in May 9 vandalism case

PTI founder acquitted in May 9 vandalism case

2 hours ago
 Liverpool confirm Slot will replace Klopp as manag ..

Liverpool confirm Slot will replace Klopp as manager

2 hours ago
 Russian playwright & director on trial for 'justif ..

Russian playwright & director on trial for 'justifying' terrorism

2 hours ago
 Free media, responsible opposition play crucial ro ..

Free media, responsible opposition play crucial roles in national development: S ..

2 hours ago
 AJK leaders condolence Iranian President's demise ..

AJK leaders condolence Iranian President's demise in helicopter crash

2 hours ago
 Schauffele birdies final hole to capture PGA for f ..

Schauffele birdies final hole to capture PGA for first major win

2 hours ago
Police arrest two persons in murder case

Police arrest two persons in murder case

2 hours ago
 ICC seeks arrest warrants for Israeli PM, defence ..

ICC seeks arrest warrants for Israeli PM, defence minister and Hamas leaders

2 hours ago
 Business community condole tragic death of Iranian ..

Business community condole tragic death of Iranian President

2 hours ago
 Murad Baloch calls on Governor Balochistan

Murad Baloch calls on Governor Balochistan

2 hours ago
 City faces heatwave, temperature soars to 43.7°C

City faces heatwave, temperature soars to 43.7°C

2 hours ago
 Bhai Khan Welfare association setup heat stroke ce ..

Bhai Khan Welfare association setup heat stroke centre

2 hours ago

More Stories From World