UrduPoint.com

Powerful Typhoon Chanthu To Approach Japan's Okinawa On Sunday - Weather Agency

Umer Jamshaid 28 minutes ago Sat 11th September 2021 | 12:23 PM

Powerful Typhoon Chanthu to Approach Japan's Okinawa on Sunday - Weather Agency

Powerful typhoon Chanthu is moving northwest and will approach Japan's southern prefecture of Okinawa on September 12, the Japan Meteorological Agency said on Saturday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2021) Powerful typhoon Chanthu is moving northwest and will approach Japan's southern prefecture of Okinawa on September 12, the Japan Meteorological Agency said on Saturday.

Early next week, the typhoon is forecast to reach the island of Kyushu, and then it will make it to the Yellow Sea.

On Thursday, the Japanese weather agency said that the typhoon, whose intensity is described as "strong," would move towards Okinawa at a speed of 15 kilometers per hour (9 miles per hour), bringing strong winds and rains to the region.

Experts have warned of the possibility of flooding and landslides and urged people to take precautions, while residents of coastal areas are advised to refrain from going into the sea.

Related Topics

Weather Japan September From Rains

Recent Stories

Health of Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan improves: Family s ..

Health of Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan improves: Family sources

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, Spain reiterate resolve for humanitarian ..

Pakistan, Spain reiterate resolve for humanitarian aid to Afghan people

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 September 202 ..

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 11th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 11th September 2021

5 hours ago
 Shibli Faraz rejects opposition's objections on EV ..

Shibli Faraz rejects opposition's objections on EVMs usage

12 hours ago
 254 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in capital: NCOC ..

254 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in capital: NCOC

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.