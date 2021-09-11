Powerful typhoon Chanthu is moving northwest and will approach Japan's southern prefecture of Okinawa on September 12, the Japan Meteorological Agency said on Saturday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2021) Powerful typhoon Chanthu is moving northwest and will approach Japan's southern prefecture of Okinawa on September 12, the Japan Meteorological Agency said on Saturday.

Early next week, the typhoon is forecast to reach the island of Kyushu, and then it will make it to the Yellow Sea.

On Thursday, the Japanese weather agency said that the typhoon, whose intensity is described as "strong," would move towards Okinawa at a speed of 15 kilometers per hour (9 miles per hour), bringing strong winds and rains to the region.

Experts have warned of the possibility of flooding and landslides and urged people to take precautions, while residents of coastal areas are advised to refrain from going into the sea.