BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari's statement reiterating Pakistan's firm adherence to the One-China principle and its opposition to Taiwan Independence, is highly appreciate, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Wang Wenbin said on Wednesday.

Addressing his regular briefing, the spokesperson said that President Zardari recently reiterated on behalf of Pakistan its firm adherence to the One-China principle.

The firm opposition to "Taiwan independence" not only shows firm support for China's just position, but also echoes the common aspiration of countries upholding fairness and justice in the world, fully demonstrating that adhering to the One-China principle is the trend of the times and the will of the people of the international community, he added.

Wang Wenbin said China highly appreciated these remarks by President Zardari.

He said that China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic cooperative partners and "iron" friends.

China and Pakistan will continue to give each other firm support on issues concerning each other's core interests and major concerns and work together to build a closer China-Pakistan community of shared future, he added.

It may be mentioned that President Asif Ali Zardari made it clear in an interview that Pakistan will firmly adhere to the One-China principle, stressing that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory.