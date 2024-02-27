Open Menu

Press Center Opens For China's Annual Legislative, Political Consultative Sessions

Faizan Hashmi Published February 27, 2024 | 03:10 PM

Press center opens for China's annual legislative, political consultative sessions

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) A press center for China's upcoming annual legislative and political consultative sessions opened Tuesday at the Media Center Hotel in Beijing.

The second session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) and the second session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) will open on March 5 and 4, respectively.

More than 3,000 reporters have registered to cover the two sessions, including more than 1,000 from Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan and abroad, according to the press center.

The press conference hall and the press center interview rooms here have been prepared for a series of interview activities to be conducted.

The press center for the two sessions will also utilize the internet to provide a range of services and measures to make the work of domestic and foreign journalists more convenient.

Electronic versions of the main conference documents will be provided to journalists, eliminating the need for media reporters to wait in long queues on-site to collect them.

Related Topics

Internet China Hotel Beijing Hong Kong March Congress Media From

Recent Stories

Mohammad Amir wants action against DC over misbeha ..

Mohammad Amir wants action against DC over misbehaving with family

54 minutes ago
 Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indicted in 190m pound cas ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indicted in 190m pound case

1 hour ago
 NEPRA increases electricity price by Rs7 per unit

NEPRA increases electricity price by Rs7 per unit

3 hours ago
 ECP to conduct open hearing on SIC reserved seats ..

ECP to conduct open hearing on SIC reserved seats allocation today

3 hours ago
 Pakistan’s armed forces vow befitting response t ..

Pakistan’s armed forces vow befitting response to any aggression against Pakis ..

4 hours ago
 Pakistan Army shoots down Indian spy quadcopter

Pakistan Army shoots down Indian spy quadcopter

4 hours ago
5th anniversary of ‘Operation Swift Retort’ be ..

5th anniversary of ‘Operation Swift Retort’ being commemorated today

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 February 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 February 2024

6 hours ago
 Murray again hints at impending retirement

Murray again hints at impending retirement

16 hours ago
 Last holdout Hungary ratifies Swedish NATO bid

Last holdout Hungary ratifies Swedish NATO bid

16 hours ago
 Balochistan health dept appoints Dr Ismail as AD

Balochistan health dept appoints Dr Ismail as AD

16 hours ago

More Stories From World