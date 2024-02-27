Press Center Opens For China's Annual Legislative, Political Consultative Sessions
Faizan Hashmi Published February 27, 2024 | 03:10 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) A press center for China's upcoming annual legislative and political consultative sessions opened Tuesday at the Media Center Hotel in Beijing.
The second session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) and the second session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) will open on March 5 and 4, respectively.
More than 3,000 reporters have registered to cover the two sessions, including more than 1,000 from Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan and abroad, according to the press center.
The press conference hall and the press center interview rooms here have been prepared for a series of interview activities to be conducted.
The press center for the two sessions will also utilize the internet to provide a range of services and measures to make the work of domestic and foreign journalists more convenient.
Electronic versions of the main conference documents will be provided to journalists, eliminating the need for media reporters to wait in long queues on-site to collect them.
Recent Stories
Mohammad Amir wants action against DC over misbehaving with family
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indicted in 190m pound case
NEPRA increases electricity price by Rs7 per unit
ECP to conduct open hearing on SIC reserved seats allocation today
Pakistan’s armed forces vow befitting response to any aggression against Pakis ..
Pakistan Army shoots down Indian spy quadcopter
5th anniversary of ‘Operation Swift Retort’ being commemorated today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 February 2024
Murray again hints at impending retirement
Last holdout Hungary ratifies Swedish NATO bid
Balochistan health dept appoints Dr Ismail as AD
More Stories From World
-
"Article 20" continues to lead China's box office chart14 seconds ago
-
Australia's consumer confidence rises slightly39 seconds ago
-
Tokyo stocks end higher over tech heavyweight gains10 minutes ago
-
Traditional Fujian food, cultural event to be held in Singapore10 minutes ago
-
S.Korea's retail sale grows in January10 minutes ago
-
Coal-rich Chinese province advances shift to green energy11 minutes ago
-
China's Tianjin launches 1st roadway for intelligent connected vehicles11 minutes ago
-
Singapore's services industry revenue grows in Q4 202320 minutes ago
-
Singapore's household net worth up 8.9 pct in Q4 202320 minutes ago
-
Williams rips 'abomination' non-call as Pistons pipped20 minutes ago
-
China launches law case database21 minutes ago
-
China's COMAC airplanes kick off demonstration flights in Southeast Asia30 minutes ago