BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) A press center for China's upcoming annual legislative and political consultative sessions opened Tuesday at the Media Center Hotel in Beijing.

The second session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) and the second session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) will open on March 5 and 4, respectively.

More than 3,000 reporters have registered to cover the two sessions, including more than 1,000 from Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan and abroad, according to the press center.

The press conference hall and the press center interview rooms here have been prepared for a series of interview activities to be conducted.

The press center for the two sessions will also utilize the internet to provide a range of services and measures to make the work of domestic and foreign journalists more convenient.

Electronic versions of the main conference documents will be provided to journalists, eliminating the need for media reporters to wait in long queues on-site to collect them.