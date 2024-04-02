Press Release from Business Wire: Exxon Mobil Corporation

(@FahadShabbir)

SPRING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) Exxon Mobil Corporation, which has been serving wax customers for more than 125 years, is affirming its commitment to the industry by introducing a new product brand, Prowaxx?. The new architecture allows for differentiation between waxes and takes effect April 1.

"Prowaxx is more than just a new name," said Kyle Davis, Global Specialties Sales Director at ExxonMobil Waxes. The launch of Prowaxx demonstrates a strategic intent to invest in the future of wax, creating a naming convention that is scalable for new offerings. Prowaxx serves as an anchor for the product portfolio with differentiation across wax types and greater clarity tailored to customer decision making.

"Wax applications are constantly evolving, with customers continuously expecting more from our products," said Davis. "By introducing Prowaxx, ExxonMobil Waxes is investing in the future of our business and those of our customers."

ExxonMobil is committed to developing and employing product and process technology that allows the company to increase wax production throughout its global network. The company is manufacturing more wax by continuously developing an in-depth understanding of wax molecules, integrating operations to establish a 360-degree view of the wax-making process and maintaining a familiarity with the changing trends of various wax applications.

"While the launch of Prowaxx signals a new era for ExxonMobil Waxes, we continue to prioritize high quality, reliability, flexibility, product integrity and superior performance," Davis said. "The wax products our customers use will still be available - just under a new name. No matter what type of wax you need, Prowaxx has you covered, from slack wax for boardsizing to fully refined wax for candles and rheology applications."

ExxonMobil will continue to develop industry-leading waxes, leveraging its global resources and extensive experience. The Prowaxx products will include Prowaxx Fully Refined Wax, Prowaxx Semi-Refined Wax and Prowaxx Slack Wax.

About ExxonMobil Waxes

For more than 125 years, ExxonMobil has set the standard for technology leadership in the wax industry. ExxonMobil is the wax supplier of choice to our customers, providing consistent product quality while ensuring reliable supply for the products we offer. With locations strategically placed around the world, ExxonMobil offers locally produced products and a variety of logistics options.

About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil, one of the largest publicly traded international energy and petrochemical companies, creates solutions that improve quality of life and meet society's evolving needs.

The corporation's Primary businesses - Upstream, Product Solutions and Low Carbon Solutions - provide products that enable modern life, including energy, chemicals, lubricants, and lower emissions technologies. ExxonMobil holds an industry-leading portfolio of resources, and is one of the largest integrated fuels, lubricants, and chemical companies in the world. ExxonMobil also owns and operates the largest CO2 pipeline network in the United States. In 2021, ExxonMobil announced Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emission-reduction plans for 2030 for operated assets, compared to 2016 levels. The plans are to achieve a 20-30% reduction in corporate-wide greenhouse gas intensity; a 40-50% reduction in greenhouse gas intensity of upstream operations; a 70-80% reduction in corporate-wide methane intensity; and a 60-70% reduction in corporate-wide flaring intensity.

With advancements in technology and the support of clear and consistent government policies, ExxonMobil aims to achieve net-zero Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions from its operated assets by 2050. To learn more, visit exxonmobil.com and ExxonMobil's Advancing Climate Solutions.

