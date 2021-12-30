UrduPoint.com

Putin Sends New Year Messages To Leaders Of India, China, Japan, S.Korea - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid Published December 30, 2021 | 03:17 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent congratulatory messages on the occasion of the New Year to leaders of India, China, Japan, South Korea, Syria, Israel and other countries, the Kremlin said on Thursday

Putin told Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the implementation of the agreements reached in New Delhi will contribute to the further expansion of Russia-India cooperation.

In a message to Chinese President Xi Jinping, Putin said that he awaits their face-to-face meeting during the opening ceremony of the Beijing Olympics.

Moreover, Putin told Syrian President Bashar Assad that Moscow will keep supporting Damascus in its fight against terrorism.

In addition, Putin sent New Year messages to leaders of Latin American counties, including Brazil, Argentina, Cuba and Venezuela.

