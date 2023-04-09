Close
Putin To Attend Easter Service In Church Next Week Per Tradition - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan Published April 09, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Putin to Attend Easter Service in Church Next Week Per Tradition - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend an Easter service in-person in a church next week as is the tradition, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Sunday.

"Yes, (he is) planning to. We will make a separate statement," Peskov said.

Putin usually attends the Easter service in the Cathedral of Christ the Savior in Moscow, with only two exceptions so far during his tenures. In 2003, the Russian president was on a state visit to Tajikistan and attended the service in the St. Nicholas Cathedral in Dushanbe. In 2020, Putin missed the Easter service in the Cathedral of Christ the Savior due to the COVID-19-related restrictions. That year, he put a candle in a small chapel located on the territory of the presidential residence in Novo-Ogaryovo.

