Putin Visit To N.Korea 'being Prepared': Kremlin
Umer Jamshaid Published May 24, 2024 | 06:30 PM
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) A visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin to North Korea is "being prepared", the Kremlin told the state-run RIA Novosti news agency on Friday.
Both under heavy Western sanctions, the two countries have moved closer together since Moscow launched its full-scale offensive on Ukraine in February 2022, with Pyongyang accused of sending crucial arms to Moscow.
"President Putin has an active invitation for an official visit to North Korea. The visit is being prepared. We will announce the dates of the trip in due course," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
