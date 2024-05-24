Open Menu

Putin Visit To N.Korea 'being Prepared': Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid Published May 24, 2024 | 06:30 PM

Putin visit to N.Korea 'being prepared': Kremlin

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) A visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin to North Korea is "being prepared", the Kremlin told the state-run RIA Novosti news agency on Friday.

Both under heavy Western sanctions, the two countries have moved closer together since Moscow launched its full-scale offensive on Ukraine in February 2022, with Pyongyang accused of sending crucial arms to Moscow.

"President Putin has an active invitation for an official visit to North Korea. The visit is being prepared. We will announce the dates of the trip in due course," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Visit Pyongyang Vladimir Putin North Korea February

Recent Stories

ICJ orders Israel to immediate stop war in Gaza

ICJ orders Israel to immediate stop war in Gaza

5 minutes ago
 Naqvi halts announcement of national squad for T20 ..

Naqvi halts announcement of national squad for T20 World Cup 2024

2 hours ago
 Shahid Afridi named as ICC T20 World Cup 2024 amba ..

Shahid Afridi named as ICC T20 World Cup 2024 ambassador

2 hours ago
 LHC moved against ban on court reporting

LHC moved against ban on court reporting

5 hours ago
 PSX hits record high, 100 Index reaches 76,070 poi ..

PSX hits record high, 100 Index reaches 76,070 points

5 hours ago
 PM invites Chinese firm to invest in Pakistan’s ..

PM invites Chinese firm to invest in Pakistan’s mining sector

5 hours ago
Interior Minister secures repatriation of 43 Pakis ..

Interior Minister secures repatriation of 43 Pakistani prisoners from Sri Lanka

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 May 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 May 2024

10 hours ago
 Pir Mazhar Saeed Shah sworn in as minister

Pir Mazhar Saeed Shah sworn in as minister

19 hours ago
 Step afoot to develop industrial sectors in Baloch ..

Step afoot to develop industrial sectors in Balochistan: Pirkani

19 hours ago
 SIFC, an institution taking steps for country's st ..

SIFC, an institution taking steps for country's stability: Nasir Shah

19 hours ago

More Stories From World