Open Menu

Red Bulls Oust Defending Champions Crew In MLS Cup Playoffs

Sumaira FH Published November 04, 2024 | 12:30 PM

Red Bulls oust defending champions Crew in MLS Cup playoffs

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) The New York Red Bulls knocked reigning MLS Cup champions Columbus out of the playoffs on Sunday, beating the Crew 5-4 in a penalty shootout after the match ended 2-2.

New York won their best-of-three first-round playoff series 2-0 and will face either Cincinnati or New York City FC, whose series was knotted at 1-1 with a decisive game three coming up next Saturday.

Columbus, beaten 1-0 at home in game one, seized the lead in the 55th minute in New Jersey through Max Arfsten.

But the Red Bulls equalized nine minutes later with a goal from Dante Vanzeir and took the lead when Emil Forsberg converted a penalty in the 80th.

Columbus striker Christian Ramirez, with a brilliant header from a corner kick, tied it at 2-2 in stoppage time to force the shootout.

Home keeper Carlos Coronel saved three straight penalties before Daniel Edelman converted the winner for the seventh-seeded Red Bulls.

For coach Wilfried Nancy's Crew, seeded second in the Eastern Conference behind Lionel Messi's Inter Miami, it was an abrupt end to a season that included a Leagues Cup title and a runner-up finish in the CONCACAF Champions Cup.

The Seattle Sounders punched their ticket to the Western Conference semi-finals, beating the Houston Dynamo 7-6 on penalties after playing to a 1-1 draw.

Seattle goalkeeper Stefan Frei denied Houston's Tate Schmitt to decide the shootout.

The victory gave seattle a 2-0 series triumph and they await either Western Conference top seeds Los Angeles FC or eighth-seeded Vancouver Whitecaps.

Vancouver forced a game three in their series with a 3-0 home win on Sunday.

Ryan Gould opened the scoring for Vancouver in the 10th minute and a Ryan Hollingshead own-goal three minutes later had LAFC in an even deeper hole.

Another own-goal from LAFC, by Eddie Segura in the 68th, sealed Vancouver's win.

Related Topics

Vancouver Coronel Los Angeles Nancy Lead Columbus Cincinnati Seattle Houston Miami New York Sunday Christian From Top Coach

Recent Stories

IHC orders Islamabad police to launch investigatio ..

IHC orders Islamabad police to launch investigation into recovery case of Intiza ..

12 minutes ago
 Pakistan lose seven wickets for 148 runs in first ..

Pakistan lose seven wickets for 148 runs in first ODI against Australia

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 November 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 November 2024

4 hours ago
 Rs3.433bn for model bazaars in 13 cities

Rs3.433bn for model bazaars in 13 cities

14 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 November 2024

1 day ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 November 2024

1 day ago
 9th Multidisciplinary Student Research Internation ..

9th Multidisciplinary Student Research International Conference (MDSRIC 2024) co ..

2 days ago
 Man City suffer shock 2-1 Premier League loss at B ..

Man City suffer shock 2-1 Premier League loss at Bournemouth

2 days ago
 Ch. Shafay inaugurates construction sector's expo

Ch. Shafay inaugurates construction sector's expo

2 days ago
 Serbia mourns victims after roof collapse kills 14

Serbia mourns victims after roof collapse kills 14

2 days ago
 APTMA for cooperation with Gherzi on fiber recycli ..

APTMA for cooperation with Gherzi on fiber recycling,renewable energy

2 days ago

More Stories From World