UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Riyadh Reaffirms Support For Syrian Settlement In Interests Of 'Brotherly' Nation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 26 seconds ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 05:30 PM

Riyadh Reaffirms Support for Syrian Settlement in Interests of 'Brotherly' Nation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2021) Saudi Arabia supports efforts toward the Syrian conflict settlement that would guarantee security of the "brotherly people" and shield them from terrorist groups and sectarian militias, Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud said on Wednesday.

"The Kingdom affirms the importance of the continuation of the efforts aimed at resolving the Syrian crisis to guarantee the security of the brotherly Syrian people and protect them from terrorist groups and sectarian militias that hinder real solutions that will serve the brotherly Syrian people," Prince Faisal said at a joint presser with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Riyadh.

The top Saudi diplomat also commended coordination with Russia.

"We value our strategic partnership with our friend, the Russian Federation, and affirm that coordination, consultation, and cooperation are at the highest level between the two friendly countries," he added.

Speaking about Syria, he further noted that the country, which was suspended from the Arab League in 2011, has the right to reunite with its Arab family.

Related Topics

Terrorist Syria Russia Riyadh Saudi Saudi Arabia Saud Family From Top Arab

Recent Stories

42,650 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

16 minutes ago

First Board chairpersons to meet PCB on Saturday

27 minutes ago

NdcTech & PTCL collaborate to offer Banking Servic ..

31 minutes ago

Expo, UN galvanise change-makers to act on Sustain ..

31 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs virtual meeting of Educa ..

46 minutes ago

Universities asked to utilize public funds stringe ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.