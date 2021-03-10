Riyadh Reaffirms Support for Syrian Settlement in Interests of 'Brotherly' Nation

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2021) Saudi Arabia supports efforts toward the Syrian conflict settlement that would guarantee security of the "brotherly people" and shield them from terrorist groups and sectarian militias, Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud said on Wednesday.

"The Kingdom affirms the importance of the continuation of the efforts aimed at resolving the Syrian crisis to guarantee the security of the brotherly Syrian people and protect them from terrorist groups and sectarian militias that hinder real solutions that will serve the brotherly Syrian people," Prince Faisal said at a joint presser with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Riyadh.

The top Saudi diplomat also commended coordination with Russia.

"We value our strategic partnership with our friend, the Russian Federation, and affirm that coordination, consultation, and cooperation are at the highest level between the two friendly countries," he added.

Speaking about Syria, he further noted that the country, which was suspended from the Arab League in 2011, has the right to reunite with its Arab family.